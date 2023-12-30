en English
Food

The Coronation Quiche: 2023’s Unexpected Culinary Sensation Amid Global Developments

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:23 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:42 pm EST
The Coronation Quiche: 2023’s Unexpected Culinary Sensation Amid Global Developments

As we bid adieu to 2023, culinary trends and innovations have once again left an indelible mark on the gastronomic landscape. The year witnessed a myriad of both conventional and unexpected dishes making their way into the limelight, largely propelled by social media platforms like TikTok. Among these, the standout dish that took the internet by storm was the Coronation Quiche.

The Coronation Quiche: A Royal Tribute

This cheesy vegetarian delight was borne out of a tribute to Britain’s newly crowned King Charles. The dish drew inspiration from the traditional British quiche, but with a royal twist. The Coronation Quiche quickly became a sensation online, its popularity fuelled by the much-anticipated coronation event, although its presence on dining tables worldwide was more sporadic.

Google Trends: The Recipe Radar

Google Trends played a pivotal role in highlighting the most searched recipes of the year. Apart from the Coronation Quiche, dishes like lasagna soup and cottage cheese also found their place in the top searches. The rise in these searches reflects the ever-evolving culinary tastes and the power social media wields in shaping them.

2023: A Year of Multifaceted Developments

Outside the culinary world, 2023 was a year filled with noteworthy developments across various sectors. Bloomberg’s global information network, Taiwan’s presidential election, and significant technological innovations contributed to the dynamic global narrative. The year also saw challenges faced by black beauty founders, implications of climate change, and breakthroughs in science and technology making headlines.

As we gear up for 2024, the year that was gives us a glimpse into the trends and transformations that await us. From the taste buds of food enthusiasts to the innovative minds shaping our future, 2023 was undoubtedly a year of surprises, challenges, and triumphs.

