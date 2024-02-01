The Botanist Unveils Innovative Islay Cask Matured Gin Range

In a bold move, The Botanist Islay Dry Gin, birthed from the heart of Bruichladdich Distillery on the Scottish Isle of Islay, has unveiled The Islay Cask Matured Gin Range. The range comprises two groundbreaking products: The Botanist Islay Cask Rested Gin and The Botanist Islay Cask Aged Gin. These unique gins meld The Botanist's distinct flavor palette with the depth and intricacy typically associated with aged spirits.

The Art of Maturation

The Islay Cask Rested Gin has been matured for a minimum of six months in a diverse blend of approximately 16 different cask types. Its counterpart, The Islay Cask Aged Gin, has been aged for a minimum of three years in about six different cask types. The maturation process lends each gin an individualistic flavor profile, bringing both the vibrancy of gin and the complexity of barrel aging into harmony.

Savoring the Expression

Both expressions of gin are designed to be savored neat, akin to high-end whisky or tequila, or enjoyed in traditional gin cocktails. The Rested Gin is available at retail and on-premise in select markets at a price of $49.99. The Aged Gin, however, is exclusively available on-premise and in limited quantities. Each boasts an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 46% and is housed in a 750mL bottle.

Sustainability in Spirit

The Botanist sits in the echelons of ultra-premium gin in the U.S. and is recognized as a global top-10 bestselling gin brand. It is celebrated for its utilization of 22 wild Islay botanicals, its commitment to sustainable foraging practices, and its unique distillation process in a Lomond Still affectionately dubbed Ugly Betty. The distillery is one of the few B Corp-certified distilleries worldwide, prioritizing ethical business practices that benefit people and the planet in tandem with profit.