The Beefy Boys to Serve Their Award-Winning Burgers at Barnard's Green Cricket Club

Get ready, Worcestershire! The acclaimed burger maestros, The Beefy Boys, are primed to serve their award-winning burgers at Barnard's Green Cricket Club in Malvern on Friday, February 9, at 5pm. This gastronomic event promises to be a treat for burger aficionados as The Beefy Boys showcase their culinary prowess by offering their signature burgers for consumption at the club, as well as for takeaway. Adding to the anticipation is the club's bar, which will open its doors earlier than usual at 4.30pm, in a bid to cater to eager patrons.

A Culinary Journey to Fame

The Beefy Boys' journey to fame has been nothing short of inspirational. Their culinary artistry first gained recognition after they won the Grillstock barbecue competition in Bristol. This victory was a defining moment that cemented their reputation as creators of an extraordinary burger experience. The accolades didn't stop there. They further proved their culinary mettle by securing second place at the highly competitive World Food Championship in Las Vegas.

From Pop-Up to Established Restaurant

In 2015, The Beefy Boys took their operations to the next level by opening a restaurant in Hereford. This move not only allowed them to expand their reach but also gave them a platform to consistently deliver their exceptional burgers to a larger audience. Their restaurant soon became a popular haunt for burger lovers, further bolstering their reputation.

Recent Accolades

More recently, in 2023, The Beefy Boys added another feather to their cap by winning two categories at The National Burger Awards. They bagged the awards for both Signature Burger and Burger Chef of the Year, reaffirming their position as one of the UK's premier burger establishments. Their unwavering commitment to quality and their relentless pursuit of creating the perfect burger have truly set them apart in the bustling UK food scene.

As The Beefy Boys gear up to serve their signature burgers at Barnard's Green Cricket Club, fans can look forward to an evening of delectable delights, served up by the best in the business. This event is not just about food; it's about celebrating the love for gourmet burgers and the artistry that goes into creating them. So mark your calendars, and prepare your taste buds for an unforgettable burger experience.