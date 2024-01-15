en English
China

‘The Beauty of China’ Returns: A Grand Chinese New Year Celebration in Surabaya

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:04 am EST
'The Beauty of China' Returns: A Grand Chinese New Year Celebration in Surabaya

The grandeur of Chinese culture and tradition will once again come alive in East Java as two iconic hotels, The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah, gear up for a spectacular comeback of ‘The Beauty of China.’ Scheduled for February 9, 2024, this elaborate celebration of Chinese New Year coincides with the Year of the Wood Dragon and marks the end of a three-year hiatus. The event, a brainchild of Alamsyah Jo, Complex General Manager of both hotels, is set to take place at the Westin Surabaya Convention Center, the largest ballroom in East Java.

A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

Initiated in 2005, ‘The Beauty of China’ has always aimed at creating an immersive experience that blends traditional and modern elements. The event targets families and attendees of all ages, offering a rich tapestry of entertainment that captivates and educates. This year, the show is expected to feature 200 dancers, talented Chinese singers, and two orchestras, set against a backdrop of fiery red decor and giant LED screens, adding a touch of modernity to the traditional festivities.

Four Sequences of Oriental Splendor

The program is meticulously structured into four sequences, each revealing different aspects of oriental culture over the decades. These segments are designed to engage the audience, taking them on a journey through time and the evolution of Chinese culture and traditions. From music and dance to storytelling, ‘The Beauty of China’ promises to be a celebration of history, art, and human spirit.

Culinary Delights to Savor

In addition to the cultural extravaganza, guests will be treated to an exquisite 8-course dinner, prepared by The Westin Culinary Team. The menu features a variety of dishes that highlight Chinese culinary traditions, including Braised Abalone with Sea Cucumber and Black Moss, Buddha Jumps Over the Wall Soup, and Prosperity Yu Sheng. This gastronomic experience is intended to complement the visual and auditory feast, making ‘The Beauty of China’ a not-to-be-missed event for those seeking a comprehensive Chinese New Year celebration.

