en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

The Art of Smoked Catfish: A Time-Honored Tradition in Bogor, Indonesia

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
The Art of Smoked Catfish: A Time-Honored Tradition in Bogor, Indonesia

In the heart of Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, a traditional workshop hums with activity, its skilled workers engaged in a time-honored process: the production of smoked catfish slices. The method, steeped in tradition and perfected over generations, involves the careful arrangement of catfish slices on a grill, exposing them to the aromatic smoke from firewood. The smoke, slowly and steadily, imparts a distinct flavor to the fish while preserving it for future consumption.

Harmony of Fire and Flavor

The workers in this workshop are masters of their craft. Each step, from the selection of the catfish to its final smoking, is carried out with precision and care. The catfish slices are placed on a grill in such a way that they are evenly exposed to the smoke, ensuring a uniform taste and texture. This meticulous process is a testament to the workers’ skill and their commitment to maintaining the high quality of their product.

Consistent Output and Wide Reach

The workshop’s output is nothing short of substantial—up to 500 kilograms of smoked catfish slices are produced each day. The smoked catfish slices are not just a local delicacy; they have found palates and markets beyond Indonesia’s borders. They are exported to countries such as Malaysia and Nigeria, a testament to their global appeal. This traditional workshop in Bogor is not just preserving a culinary tradition, but also contributing significantly to the local economy.

A Timeless Tradition

The practice of smoking catfish is deeply rooted in the cultural fabric of West Java. The process, passed down through generations, is more than just a method of food preparation—it is a reflection of the region’s history and culinary heritage. The workshop’s workers are custodians of this heritage, their expertise ensuring the consistency and quality of the smoked catfish slices. The images captured on January 10, 2024, offer a glimpse into this intricate process, from the preparation of the firewood to the final collection of the smoked fish slices, each stage narrating a story of tradition, skill, and culinary artistry.

0
Agriculture Food Indonesia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
26 seconds ago
Lalitpur, Nepal: The Cultural Significance of Maghe Sankranti Festival
As the annual Maghe Sankranti festival dawns on the people of Lalitpur, Nepal, a flurry of activity breathes life into the region. Marking the start of the Magh month according to the Yele Sambat calendar, which begins in mid-January, this festival stands as a symbol of celebration, good fortune, and prosperity. Not merely a cultural
Lalitpur, Nepal: The Cultural Significance of Maghe Sankranti Festival
Sydney Couple's Health Routine Sparks Million-Dollar Business
50 mins ago
Sydney Couple's Health Routine Sparks Million-Dollar Business
Kingstar Farm Sets New Record at 2024 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale
1 hour ago
Kingstar Farm Sets New Record at 2024 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale
Soybeans: The Unsung Hero of American Agriculture
6 mins ago
Soybeans: The Unsung Hero of American Agriculture
Global Rice Crisis: The Domino Effect of India's Export Bans
7 mins ago
Global Rice Crisis: The Domino Effect of India's Export Bans
India Upholds Export Curbs on Staples Amid Global Market Uncertainties
10 mins ago
India Upholds Export Curbs on Staples Amid Global Market Uncertainties
Latest Headlines
World News
Poland's Prime Minister Faces Major Protests Over Media Control and Political Arrests
42 seconds
Poland's Prime Minister Faces Major Protests Over Media Control and Political Arrests
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Intensifying Conflict
1 min
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Intensifying Conflict
North Carolina Boy Mistakenly Ingests THC Candy, Sparks Calls for Stringent Labeling Laws
2 mins
North Carolina Boy Mistakenly Ingests THC Candy, Sparks Calls for Stringent Labeling Laws
Burjeel Royal Hospital Launches 24x7 Emergency Department; Veganism Gaining Ground in Dubai
3 mins
Burjeel Royal Hospital Launches 24x7 Emergency Department; Veganism Gaining Ground in Dubai
Burjeel Royal Hospital Al Ain Unveils Emergency Department; Veganism Rises in Popularity
4 mins
Burjeel Royal Hospital Al Ain Unveils Emergency Department; Veganism Rises in Popularity
Political Upheaval and Progress: Papua New Guinea's Balancing Act
5 mins
Political Upheaval and Progress: Papua New Guinea's Balancing Act
Andhra Cricket Association Gears up for India-England Test Match: A Blend of Anticipation and Innovation
5 mins
Andhra Cricket Association Gears up for India-England Test Match: A Blend of Anticipation and Innovation
Edmonton Oilers Celebrate Record 10th Consecutive Win In Thrilling Overtime Match
7 mins
Edmonton Oilers Celebrate Record 10th Consecutive Win In Thrilling Overtime Match
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Seals Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Paris Olympics
8 mins
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Seals Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Paris Olympics
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
13 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
17 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
8 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
11 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app