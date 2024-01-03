en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Aperture: An Exciting New Chapter in Cincinnati’s Culinary Scene

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:40 pm EST
The Aperture: An Exciting New Chapter in Cincinnati’s Culinary Scene

On the heels of its successful soft opening, the Aperture, the newest culinary destination in the historic Peebles Corner district of Walnut Hills, is ready to welcome food enthusiasts. Helmed by celebrated Chef Jordan Anthony-Brown, the Mediterranean restaurant is set to officially open its doors on January 4th.

Positioned as the Paramount

Situated at 900 E. McMillan St. as the anchor tenant in the Paramount Square building, the Aperture shares its vibrant locale with the neighboring Esoteric Brewing Co. The restaurant, with its mezze-style dining concept, aims to transport diners to the sun-drenched regions of southern France, Italy, Greece, and parts of the Middle East.

An Ode to Mediterranean Cuisine

Emphasizing the use of seasonal ingredients, the Aperture’s menu offers rustic, small plates that create a flowing dining experience. The restaurant is the fruition of Anthony-Brown’s culinary journey, which includes prestigious stints at Michelin-starred Rose’s Luxury and Cincinnati’s Boca. He embarked on this adventure with the Aperture in 2019 when he signed the lease for the space.

A Refreshing Beverage Experience

Adding to the Aperture’s allure is the establishment’s General Manager and Beverage Director, Will Velarde. Velarde has meticulously crafted a unique cocktail menu and a wine program that includes wines by the glass and an extensive selection of over 50 bottle options. The Aperture, initially operating from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, has plans to broaden its hours to accommodate Tuesday dinners and a Sunday brunch in the future.

A Welcoming Space

The restaurant can comfortably accommodate 86 guests and features a private dining room, making it an ideal venue for both intimate gatherings and larger celebrations. With an expected average cost per person of approximately $65 to $70 for a full dinner service, the Aperture promises an unforgettable gastronomic journey that is both accessible and extraordinary.

0
Business Food United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
29 seconds ago
Shell Signs Historic Five-Year Oil Procurement Contract with Catarenergy
In a move that is set to reshape the global energy landscape, Shell, an industry titan, has inked a five-year contract with Catarenergy, a prominent Qatari oil provider. This pivotal agreement entails the annual procurement of 18 million barrels of oil, sourced from both offshore and onshore fields in Qatar. The first oil deliveries under
Shell Signs Historic Five-Year Oil Procurement Contract with Catarenergy
Foghorn Therapeutics Announces Departure of CFO Allan Reine
55 seconds ago
Foghorn Therapeutics Announces Departure of CFO Allan Reine
Mayfield Village: A Year in Review and the Road Ahead
2 mins ago
Mayfield Village: A Year in Review and the Road Ahead
Tech-Focused Hedge Funds Triumph Amidst Unanticipated Bond Yield Surge in 2023
32 seconds ago
Tech-Focused Hedge Funds Triumph Amidst Unanticipated Bond Yield Surge in 2023
The End of an Era: Coca-Cola Discontinues Northern Neck Ginger Ale
36 seconds ago
The End of an Era: Coca-Cola Discontinues Northern Neck Ginger Ale
Couche-Tard Bolsters European Presence with TotalEnergies' Retail Assets Acquisition
54 seconds ago
Couche-Tard Bolsters European Presence with TotalEnergies' Retail Assets Acquisition
Latest Headlines
World News
Human Rights Watch Calls for Global Ban on Autonomous Weapons Following UN Resolution
1 min
Human Rights Watch Calls for Global Ban on Autonomous Weapons Following UN Resolution
Seattle City Council Hunts for New Member, Applications Open Until January 9
2 mins
Seattle City Council Hunts for New Member, Applications Open Until January 9
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
2 mins
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
Nexstar and Fubo Strike a Multi-Year Distribution Deal
2 mins
Nexstar and Fubo Strike a Multi-Year Distribution Deal
Melbourne Demons’ Clayton Oliver Braces for Comeback Amidst Off-Season Controversy
2 mins
Melbourne Demons’ Clayton Oliver Braces for Comeback Amidst Off-Season Controversy
Cleveland Browns Weigh Signing Veteran Dalvin Cook to Bolster Running Game
2 mins
Cleveland Browns Weigh Signing Veteran Dalvin Cook to Bolster Running Game
Minneapolis' Blue Line Extension Sparks Debate Over Community Impact
3 mins
Minneapolis' Blue Line Extension Sparks Debate Over Community Impact
Ottawa County's Legal Conundrum: Pre-Assumption Decision-Making Under Scrutiny
3 mins
Ottawa County's Legal Conundrum: Pre-Assumption Decision-Making Under Scrutiny
Leopards and Norwin Triumph in Latest Trib 10 Basketball Power Rankings
3 mins
Leopards and Norwin Triumph in Latest Trib 10 Basketball Power Rankings
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
28 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app