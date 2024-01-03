The Aperture: An Exciting New Chapter in Cincinnati’s Culinary Scene

On the heels of its successful soft opening, the Aperture, the newest culinary destination in the historic Peebles Corner district of Walnut Hills, is ready to welcome food enthusiasts. Helmed by celebrated Chef Jordan Anthony-Brown, the Mediterranean restaurant is set to officially open its doors on January 4th.

Positioned as the Paramount

Situated at 900 E. McMillan St. as the anchor tenant in the Paramount Square building, the Aperture shares its vibrant locale with the neighboring Esoteric Brewing Co. The restaurant, with its mezze-style dining concept, aims to transport diners to the sun-drenched regions of southern France, Italy, Greece, and parts of the Middle East.

An Ode to Mediterranean Cuisine

Emphasizing the use of seasonal ingredients, the Aperture’s menu offers rustic, small plates that create a flowing dining experience. The restaurant is the fruition of Anthony-Brown’s culinary journey, which includes prestigious stints at Michelin-starred Rose’s Luxury and Cincinnati’s Boca. He embarked on this adventure with the Aperture in 2019 when he signed the lease for the space.

A Refreshing Beverage Experience

Adding to the Aperture’s allure is the establishment’s General Manager and Beverage Director, Will Velarde. Velarde has meticulously crafted a unique cocktail menu and a wine program that includes wines by the glass and an extensive selection of over 50 bottle options. The Aperture, initially operating from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, has plans to broaden its hours to accommodate Tuesday dinners and a Sunday brunch in the future.

A Welcoming Space

The restaurant can comfortably accommodate 86 guests and features a private dining room, making it an ideal venue for both intimate gatherings and larger celebrations. With an expected average cost per person of approximately $65 to $70 for a full dinner service, the Aperture promises an unforgettable gastronomic journey that is both accessible and extraordinary.