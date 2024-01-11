The Aperture: A Symphony of Spices in Walnut Hills

On January 4, a new culinary gem, The Aperture, opened in the historic Paramount Square Building in Walnut Hills, introducing a menu brimming with Middle Eastern and African spices. The brainchild of chef Jordan Anthony-Brown, the restaurant is a well-anticipated project that began as a pop-up concept in 2019, but took four years to materialize into a physical location.

Advertisment

A Bright Mediterranean Ambiance

Stepping into The Aperture, patrons are welcomed by a bright Mediterranean ambiance, perfectly reflecting the nature of its menu. Served mezze style, the menu comprises a variety of small plates and shareables. Standout dishes include warm and fluffy focaccia, succulent lamb shoulder, and a unique take on the traditional wedge salad.

Chef Jordan Anthony-Brown: A Connoisseur of Flavors

Advertisment

A native of Cincinnati, Anthony-Brown brings to The Aperture a rich culinary background that includes a stint at Rose's Luxury in Washington, D.C., and at the acclaimed Boca Restaurant Group in Cincinnati. His cooking style is characterized by a harmonious balance of warm, mouthwatering flavors. One such dish that has already made its mark among diners is the oyster mushrooms, served atop a bed of whipped tahini.

Revitalizing Walnut Hills

Despite the pressure of a new opening, the staff at The Aperture, including the licensed sommelier Will Velarde, appeared well-prepared and delivered an exceptional dining experience. The restaurant is part of a larger resurgence of Walnut Hills, joining other new businesses like Esoteric Brewing and King Pigeon in revitalizing the area.