The Angry Cactus Burrito Bar: A New Culinary Hotspot in Greenfield

Greenfield has welcomed a new culinary hotspot, The Angry Cactus, a burrito bar restaurant that held its grand opening on February 1. The event was graced by community leaders, including Highland County Commissioner Brad Roades, city manager Todd Wilkin, and city council member Phil Clyburn. Employees, family, and co-owners Mark Clyburn and Aaron Penn also joined the inaugural festivities.

The Angry Cactus: Serving Mexican-inspired Fast-Casual Fare

The Angry Cactus offers a plethora of Mexican-inspired fast-casual fare. On the menu are burritos, bowls, tacos, nachos, and a vast array of toppings, providing customers with the opportunity to customize their meals. The restaurant is open for business seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., catering to both dine-in and carry-out patrons.

Connecting With Customers Online

While currently operating without a phone, the co-owners are in the process of developing a website to facilitate online ordering. They also maintain a Facebook page for the business, making it easy for customers to stay informed about the latest news and updates.

Greenfield natives Clyburn and Penn are the brains behind The Angry Cactus. They aspire to bring a dining concept typically found in larger cities to their small town. By doing so, they are investing in their community, offering a fresh dining experience, and creating local job opportunities. The Angry Cactus is located at 414 Jefferson St. in Greenfield and is ready to satiate the town's appetite for Mexican fare.