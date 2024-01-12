en English
Food

The ’30-Plant Challenge’: A Dietary Trend Under Scrutiny

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:37 pm EST
The ’30-Plant Challenge’: A Dietary Trend Under Scrutiny

The ’30-plant challenge,’ a recent dietary trend gaining traction in social media circles, particularly TikTok, has sparked an array of responses from the public and nutritional experts. Based on the advice of gut health pundits like Professor Tim Spector from King’s College London, the challenge encourages individuals to incorporate a minimum of 30 different plant types into their weekly meal plan. The intent is to bolster gut health by enhancing microbiome diversity, which, in turn, reaps benefits such as improved digestion, enhanced immune system function, better brain health, and potentially a reduced risk of cancer.

Understanding the ’30-Plant Challenge’

The ’30-plant challenge’ is not merely about quantity; it’s about the diversity of the plants consumed. The 30 varieties can encompass fruits, vegetables, seeds, nuts, and whole grains. Even beverages and treats like coffee, dark chocolate, and air-popped popcorn are considered part of the tally. The challenge promotes the consumption of different types of the same vegetable, such as an array of pepper colors, emphasizing the importance of variety in plant consumption.

Skeptical Voices in the Nutritional Sphere

Despite the buzz surrounding the ’30-plant challenge,’ some dietitians and food scientists have voiced their skepticism. They contend that while consuming a range of plants is beneficial, the specific target of 30 different plants might not be substantiated by sufficient credible evidence. It could also add an unnecessary layer of complexity to healthy eating guidelines. The traditional ‘five-a-day’ advice is seen as a simpler and equally beneficial alternative.

Experts like Professor Gunter Kuhnle of Reading University caution that such a specific target might be difficult for many to meet. He voices concerns about potential problems related to accessibility, affordability, and even the risk of developing eating disorders. These experts stress that a balanced diet should include a spectrum of nutrients, not just those found in plants. They fear that an excessive focus on plant variety could lead to the neglect of other essential nutrients.

The Final Verdict

The ’30-plant challenge,’ while promoting the consumption of a diverse range of plant-based foods, has raised questions about its feasibility and necessity. It has emphasized the importance of making informed dietary choices, taking into account not just the variety of foods consumed, but also the balance of nutrients necessary for optimal health. While some herald the potential benefits of such a dietary trend, others caution against its potential pitfalls. Ultimately, the decision to embark on this challenge is a personal one, best made with the advice of a trusted health professional.

Food Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

