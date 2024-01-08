The $29 Breakfast Debate: A Microcosm of Australia’s Rising Cost of Living

Imagine stepping into a local café on a sunny Sunday morning, keen on a simple yet satisfying breakfast, only to be hit with a bill that leaves you in a state of shock. This was the experience of Tania Lewis, a customer in Busselton, Western Australia, who took to social media to express her astonishment at a $19 price tag for a meal as basic as two poached eggs, few slices of bacon, two slices of white bread, and butter sachets. Add to that a $10 fresh juice and a Sunday surcharge, and the total came to a hefty $29.

Breaking the Internet: The $29 Breakfast

The post went viral, with over 122,000 views and a wall of comments that transformed a simple breakfast story into a heated debate. Social media users were divided in their responses. Some expressed shock at the cost, recalling yesteryears when a similar meal would cost a fraction of the price. They suggested that for the same amount, one could buy ingredients sufficient to make several such meals at home.

Behind the High Costs: Overhead and Inflation

Others, however, jumped to the café’s defense, citing the high overhead costs that businesses have to bear. Wages, particularly on Sundays, along with rent, utilities, and taxes can add up quickly, pushing café owners to charge higher prices to stay afloat. They argued that the $29 breakfast was not just about the food on the plate, but also the cost of the service, ambiance, and the overall dining experience.

The Larger Issue: Australia’s Rising Cost of Living

The debate about a single breakfast bill reflects the broader concerns about Australia’s rising cost of living. This is not an isolated incident, but an indicator of a larger trend. The latest monthly consumer price index figures show a 4.9 percent inflation rate in the 12 months leading up to October. This means that the cost of goods and services, including food, is on the rise, affecting the wallets of Australians nationwide.

This story highlights the complexity of a simple act of eating out in times of rising costs and economic uncertainty. It is a reminder that behind every price tag is a story of struggle, from both the customer’s perspective and that of the business. It underscores the need for understanding, empathy, and dialogue in addressing these issues.