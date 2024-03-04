Thailand Eyes Role as Regional Halal Hub, Boosts Exports and Innovates with Chulalongkorn University's Science Center

Thailand is carving a niche for itself on the global stage, aiming to become a pivotal regional halal hub. Dr. Winai Dahlan's pioneering efforts at Chulalongkorn University have led to significant advancements in halal science, ensuring food safety standards compatible with Islamic laws. This initiative not only caters to the domestic demands of Thai Muslims but also sets the stage for an increase in halal exports.

Halal Science: A Leap Towards Innovation and Standardization

The inception of halal science in Thailand was a response to the Muslim community's outcry over food safety concerns, which led to the establishment of a halal research center at Chulalongkorn University. Under Dr. Dahlan's guidance, the center developed the HAL-Q system, integrating halal standards into food safety protocols. This innovation has been widely adopted by over 770 factories, impacting more than 200,000 workers across Thailand. Furthermore, the introduction of the SILK system and the Halal Route app demonstrates Thailand's commitment to leveraging technology in ensuring the traceability and availability of halal products and services.

Boosting Halal Exports: Thailand's Strategic Economic Move

With halal food exports reaching around $6 billion in the first 11 months of 2023, Thailand is aggressively pursuing its ambition to be a regional halal hub. The government's endorsement and the Halal Science Center's innovative approaches are pivotal in this quest. Despite stiff competition from neighboring countries, Thailand's unique position, backed by a rich abundance of raw materials and a robust halal science infrastructure, provides a competitive edge in the global halal market.

Strengthening International Relations for Halal Market Expansion

The restoration of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Saudi Arabia marks a significant milestone, opening avenues for increased halal exports and tourism. The Halal Science Center's participation in international fairs and discussions with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority about establishing a halal laboratory in Saudi Arabia are testament to Thailand's proactive stance in expanding its halal market footprint. Dr. Dahlan's optimism reflects the broader anticipation of deepening ties with Middle Eastern countries, which could further bolster Thailand's position in the halal industry.

The journey of Thailand towards becoming a regional halal hub epitomizes the intersection of innovation, economic strategy, and international diplomacy. As it continues to navigate the challenges and opportunities within the halal market, the country's commitment to excellence in halal science and its strategic partnerships promise to redefine its economic landscape.