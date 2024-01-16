Thai Union to Divest from Red Lobster Amid Financial Strain

Thai Union, the Bangkok-based seafood giant, has declared its intent to divest from its minority stake in the Red Lobster restaurant chain. The decision, made by the board of directors on 16 January 2024, indicates a termination of the strategic alliance established in 2016. The move comes as a result of prolonged negative financial contributions from Red Lobster, which have impacted Thai Union's overall profitability.

Thai Union's Struggle Amidst Industry Challenges

Thai Union's escalated investment in Red Lobster in 2020 did not bring the anticipated advantages. The seafood restaurant chain's performance has been marred by the COVID-19 pandemic, industry headwinds, high interest rates, and escalating material and labor costs. These factors have exerted enormous financial pressure on Thai Union, leading to a sustained period of negative returns from its association with Red Lobster.

Implications and Future Outlook

As a consequence of this decision, Thai Union will register a significant one-time non-cash impairment charge of approximately THB 18.5 billion (USD 530 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023. However, the company assures that this action will not cause any significant adverse effect on its operations, assets, or financial conditions. Instead, it will affect certain financial ratios, prompting the company to renegotiate bond covenants.

Thai Union's Corporate Strategy 2030

In parallel with these developments, Thai Union is emphasizing its Corporate Strategy 2030, which prioritizes its core businesses in ambient seafood, frozen products, and pet care. The company has also initiated a share buyback program, set to run from February to June 2024, to manage excess liquidity. Despite its divestment from Red Lobster, Thai Union remains confident about its potential to enhance profitability and consolidate its financial position.