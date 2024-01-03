en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

TGI Fridays Closes its Only Central Valley Restaurant, Leaving 30+ Jobless

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
TGI Fridays Closes its Only Central Valley Restaurant, Leaving 30+ Jobless

In an unexpected development, the only TGI Fridays restaurant in California’s Central Valley, located at the intersection of Herndon and First in Fresno, has permanently ceased its operations. This sudden closure, announced to the employees on a regular Tuesday morning, has left four managers and nearly 30 employees stranded, compelling them to embark on an immediate job hunt.

A Closure Amid Larger Trend

This move of shuttering the Fresno branch, operational since 1978, is part of a broader trend reflecting the closure of 35 TGI Fridays locations across the United States. The company representative revealed that this decision has been influenced by economic reasons and the profitability of the restaurants. However, no specific details were provided at the moment, and an official statement elucidating the reasons for these closures is expected to be released later this week.

Local Staple Comes to an End

The restaurant, known for its classic American cuisine, cocktails, and relaxed ambiance, was a local staple in Fresno. It was the venue for many community events, including 21st birthday celebrations and after-work gatherings for Fresno State students. The closure leaves a void, with no Fridays locations between Union City in the Bay Area and the Los Angeles area.

Impact on the Close-Knit Staff

The impact of the closure is especially profound for the staff, who considered the restaurant more than just a workplace. For them, it was akin to a second home and a family. This blow is particularly personal for server and bartender Skye Reyes, whose father also worked at the same location in the 1990s, thereby creating a legacy of sorts. The close-knit nature of the staff has been a trademark of this location, and the sudden closure has undoubtedly dealt a blow to their camaraderie.

On January 2, 2024, the TGI Fridays Fresno Facebook page bid an emotional farewell to its customers, sharing a series of cherished photographs of the establishment. The closure marks an end to an era, and Fresno loses a beloved part of its local culture and culinary landscape.

0
Business Food United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

JSE Warns AEEI and Ayo Technology Solutions Over Delayed Reports

By Mazhar Abbas

Motorola Mobility India Appoints New Managing Director Amid Rapid Market Growth

By Rafia Tasleem

Mergers and Acquisitions: A Strategic Solution for Saudi Arabia's Insurance Sector

By Hadeel Hashem

Surge in New Industrial Licenses Marks Robust Growth in Manufacturing Sector

By Hadeel Hashem

European Markets Expected to Open Lower Following Subdued New Year Sta ...
@Asia · 52 seconds
European Markets Expected to Open Lower Following Subdued New Year Sta ...
heart comment 0
Karachi’s SAPT Implements Reorganization of Duties Among Customs Officials

By Rizwan Shah

Karachi's SAPT Implements Reorganization of Duties Among Customs Officials
GoNetspeed Unveils High-Speed Fiber Network in North Haven, Connecticut

By Geeta Pillai

GoNetspeed Unveils High-Speed Fiber Network in North Haven, Connecticut
American Airlines to Launch New Flights to Jamaica’s Ian Fleming Airport

By Olalekan Adigun

American Airlines to Launch New Flights to Jamaica's Ian Fleming Airport
Australia’s Goatmeat Industry Set for Major Transformation, New Report Indicates

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Goatmeat Industry Set for Major Transformation, New Report Indicates
Latest Headlines
World News
Aging with HIV and COPD: Understanding the Dual Diagnosis through the SOC Model
9 seconds
Aging with HIV and COPD: Understanding the Dual Diagnosis through the SOC Model
Unearthing the Intricacies of Nigerian Politics: Insights from a PDP Chieftain
12 seconds
Unearthing the Intricacies of Nigerian Politics: Insights from a PDP Chieftain
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: MahaYuti and MVA Gear Up For an Electoral Showdown
12 seconds
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: MahaYuti and MVA Gear Up For an Electoral Showdown
Guntur Municipal Corporation Announces Schedule for Voter List Objections
13 seconds
Guntur Municipal Corporation Announces Schedule for Voter List Objections
San Diego Padres to Reinforce Bullpen with International Talent
13 seconds
San Diego Padres to Reinforce Bullpen with International Talent
High School Sports: A Winter of Rigorous Competition
13 seconds
High School Sports: A Winter of Rigorous Competition
Nightingale House Nears Completion of New Inpatient Unit
24 seconds
Nightingale House Nears Completion of New Inpatient Unit
Governor Buni Continues the Transformation of Yobe State in 2024
31 seconds
Governor Buni Continues the Transformation of Yobe State in 2024
Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow Announces Candidacy for Mayor of York
37 seconds
Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow Announces Candidacy for Mayor of York
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app