TGI Fridays Closes its Only Central Valley Restaurant, Leaving 30+ Jobless

In an unexpected development, the only TGI Fridays restaurant in California’s Central Valley, located at the intersection of Herndon and First in Fresno, has permanently ceased its operations. This sudden closure, announced to the employees on a regular Tuesday morning, has left four managers and nearly 30 employees stranded, compelling them to embark on an immediate job hunt.

A Closure Amid Larger Trend

This move of shuttering the Fresno branch, operational since 1978, is part of a broader trend reflecting the closure of 35 TGI Fridays locations across the United States. The company representative revealed that this decision has been influenced by economic reasons and the profitability of the restaurants. However, no specific details were provided at the moment, and an official statement elucidating the reasons for these closures is expected to be released later this week.

Local Staple Comes to an End

The restaurant, known for its classic American cuisine, cocktails, and relaxed ambiance, was a local staple in Fresno. It was the venue for many community events, including 21st birthday celebrations and after-work gatherings for Fresno State students. The closure leaves a void, with no Fridays locations between Union City in the Bay Area and the Los Angeles area.

Impact on the Close-Knit Staff

The impact of the closure is especially profound for the staff, who considered the restaurant more than just a workplace. For them, it was akin to a second home and a family. This blow is particularly personal for server and bartender Skye Reyes, whose father also worked at the same location in the 1990s, thereby creating a legacy of sorts. The close-knit nature of the staff has been a trademark of this location, and the sudden closure has undoubtedly dealt a blow to their camaraderie.

On January 2, 2024, the TGI Fridays Fresno Facebook page bid an emotional farewell to its customers, sharing a series of cherished photographs of the establishment. The closure marks an end to an era, and Fresno loses a beloved part of its local culture and culinary landscape.