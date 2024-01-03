en English
Food

Texas Woman’s 55-Hour Baking Marathon Aims for Guinness World Record

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST
Texas Woman’s 55-Hour Baking Marathon Aims for Guinness World Record

Mitchelle Handley, a Nigerian-born woman now residing in Mansfield, Texas, has embarked on a quest of culinary endurance, potentially setting a new Guinness World Record. She recently completed a marathon baking session, lasting an impressive 55 hours. During this time, she produced a variety of baked goods, all in the pursuit of claiming the title for the longest baking marathon by an individual.

A Race Against Time

Handley’s baking spree commenced on December 28 and culminated on December 30. This feat was aimed at surpassing the existing record, held by an Irish chef who baked uninterrupted for 47 hours, 21 minutes, and 21 seconds. If verified, Handley’s 55-hour-long baking marathon would set a new benchmark in this unique category of endurance.

From Nigeria to Texas

Nigeria-born Handley moved to Texas in 2015, bringing with her an enduring love for baking. It was this passion, coupled with a desire to etch her name in the annals of the Guinness World Records, that motivated her to undertake this marathon baking challenge. While the exact details of her personal motivation remain undisclosed, the magnitude of her effort is a testament to her dedication.

The process of verifying such feats is meticulous and rigorous, ensuring that all claims are substantiated before a new record is officially recognized. As such, it remains to be seen whether Handley’s 55-hour baking spree will indeed earn her the coveted title.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

