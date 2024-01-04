en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Texas Grapples with Surge in Salmonella Cases

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
Texas Grapples with Surge in Salmonella Cases

In a recent health alert, Texas residents are grappling with a surge in Salmonella cases. KCEN reports a sharp increase in diagnoses, with Salmonella leading amongst 50 illnesses caused by contaminated food between November and December of 2023. The upsurge is not confined to Central Texas but is a nationwide concern.

Investigations Underway

The Bell County Health District is actively investigating the outbreak, although the exact source of the infections remains elusive. The transmission seems to be occurring predominantly within homes, suggesting that contaminated food is spreading the bacteria to other edibles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers extensive information about Salmonella on their website, aiding residents to stay informed and vigilant.

Broader Implications

While the search for the source continues, the disease is not discriminating. Cases have surfaced in connection with various food items. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture identified a sample of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products contaminated with Salmonella, leading to a recall. These products had been shipped to Sam’s Club distribution centers in multiple states, including Texas. Also, a recent outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to bagged precut onions recalled by a California firm has sickened at least 73 people in 22 states, including 15 hospitalizations.

Call for Alertness

As health officials race to identify the contaminated food source, residents may need to dispose of any affected items to prevent further spread of the infection. The community is urged to participate in prevention efforts, and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of developing severe illnesses. Symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever.

While the current focus is on the Salmonella outbreak, the Bell County Public Health District is also reporting a rise in influenza cases, with 272 influenza-like illnesses and 423 lab-tested cases reported during the week of Dec. 17-24. Additionally, there has been an increase in STD cases like chlamydia and syphilis. This confluence of health issues underscores the importance of public vigilance and preventive measures.

0
Food Health United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
4 mins ago
Jersey Shore Honors Its Legendary Businesses as 2024 Begins
As 2024 dawns, the Jersey Shore community is taking a moment to pay homage to its most cherished businesses. A recent survey conducted in Monmouth and Ocean Counties has spotlighted the top five legendary local businesses that hold a distinctive place in the hearts of the residents. Pete & Elda’s/Carmen’s: A Pizza Legacy Famed for
Jersey Shore Honors Its Legendary Businesses as 2024 Begins
Cali Grill Closes: A Sign of Changing Restaurant Landscape in San Luis Obispo County
40 mins ago
Cali Grill Closes: A Sign of Changing Restaurant Landscape in San Luis Obispo County
Ann Arbor Restaurant Week Returns: A Gastronomic Celebration
43 mins ago
Ann Arbor Restaurant Week Returns: A Gastronomic Celebration
Raleigh Grocery Stores Kick off 2024 with a Week of Deals
5 mins ago
Raleigh Grocery Stores Kick off 2024 with a Week of Deals
Planet Oat Innovates with Barista Lovers Oatmilk for Home-Brewed Coffee
19 mins ago
Planet Oat Innovates with Barista Lovers Oatmilk for Home-Brewed Coffee
Australia's Fruit and Vegetable Market: Weather Impacts Pricing and Availability
36 mins ago
Australia's Fruit and Vegetable Market: Weather Impacts Pricing and Availability
Latest Headlines
World News
ASB Classic Tournament: Seeded Players Martic and Gauff Advance in Women's Singles
16 seconds
ASB Classic Tournament: Seeded Players Martic and Gauff Advance in Women's Singles
New Mexico Legislature Grapples with Surplus: Balancing Economic Growth and Legislative Measures
48 seconds
New Mexico Legislature Grapples with Surplus: Balancing Economic Growth and Legislative Measures
Italian Hospitals on Verge of Collapse Amid Surge in Respiratory Illnesses
1 min
Italian Hospitals on Verge of Collapse Amid Surge in Respiratory Illnesses
Trump's Legal Battles Overwhelm Political Primaries
2 mins
Trump's Legal Battles Overwhelm Political Primaries
The Personal Journey of Jimmy Kimmel's Children and a Medical Breakthrough
2 mins
The Personal Journey of Jimmy Kimmel's Children and a Medical Breakthrough
Trump's Legal Challenges: A Potential Game-Changer in the Upcoming Elections
3 mins
Trump's Legal Challenges: A Potential Game-Changer in the Upcoming Elections
Jimmy Kimmel's Children: A Tale of Art, Television, and Resilience
3 mins
Jimmy Kimmel's Children: A Tale of Art, Television, and Resilience
Splatsin First Nation By-Election: Key Developments and Candidates
3 mins
Splatsin First Nation By-Election: Key Developments and Candidates
Cal Poly Women's Basketball Makes Promising Start in Big West Conference
3 mins
Cal Poly Women's Basketball Makes Promising Start in Big West Conference
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
8 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app