Texas Chef Authors Cookbook to Aid Residents of Food Deserts

Texas chef Amber Williams, with her roots steeped deep in the food desert of Oak Cliff, a neighborhood in South Dallas, has penned a new cookbook, 'Surviving the Food Desert'. Her aim is to offer guidance to those grappling with scarce access to nutritious, affordable food — a reality she has personally experienced. The U.S. Department of Agriculture identifies food deserts as areas where supermarkets are few and far between, compelling residents to settle for less healthy, more convenient food options, thereby fostering health issues such as obesity and diabetes.

From Hardship to the Kitchen

Williams' fascination with food was kindled in her childhood, as she observed her mother cook meals with Cajun and Creole influences, a nod to their Louisiana heritage. Although she pursued a degree in business management, her passion for the culinary arts prompted her to establish Le Rouge Cuisine, a Dallas-based catering business that specializes in upscale Creole fusion cuisine. However, the COVID-19 pandemic hit her business hard, forcing her to turn to food pantries once again.

'Surviving the Food Desert': A Cookbook for the Underserved

This period of adversity stirred in Williams the inspiration for her cookbook. The book features simple, versatile recipes that allow for substitutions based on the ingredients at hand, as seen in her kitchen sweep goulash recipe. The focus of her cookbook is not just to share recipes, but to teach those in similar situations how to create nourishing meals with limited resources. The recipes primarily utilize common pantry staples like beans, rice, and pasta.

From Food Desert to Fresh Produce

In addition to her cookbook, Williams took another significant step to combat food deserts. In 2021, she launched Joppy Momma's Farm in Joppa, one of the last remaining freedmen towns in Texas. Her farm aims to provide the community with fresh produce, combating the food desert status of the area. Through these initiatives, Williams' mission is to share her culinary knowledge and help those facing the same challenges she once did, to create wholesome meals with scarce resources.