Tewkesbury Winter Ales Festival: A Celebration of Real Ale Culture

In the heart of Tewkesbury, the Winter Ales Festival, an annual celebration of real ale, paints a vibrant picture of the town's beer culture. Known for its high concentration of pubs and breweries, Tewkesbury becomes a magnet for ale enthusiasts every February, with its festival offering a rich selection of winter ales, local ciders, and perries.

A Testament to Tewkesbury's Ale Legacy

This year's edition, which concluded on February 3, marked the return of CAMRA's Tewkesbury Winter Ales Festival, an event that not only serves as a testament to Tewkesbury's love for real ale but also highlights the significant role local establishments play in preserving this tradition. Among the key players in the town's robust beer scene are pubs like the Berkeley Arms, the Black Bear—Gloucestershire's oldest pub, and the Nottingham Arms, along with breweries such as Inferno Brewery and Tewkesbury Brewing Company.

A Hub for Real Ale Enthusiasts

Laurence Mills, owner of Cross House Tavern and former owner of Berkeley Arms, epitomizes the dedication of entrepreneurs in Tewkesbury's ale industry. Celebrating five years at his micropub, Mills shares his enthusiasm for running it 'twenty-three hours a day, seven days a week.' Rachel Langdon, landlady of the Nottingham Arms, echoes Mills' sentiments, appreciating the festival for promoting local ales and for attracting visitors to the town.

A Showcase of Award-Winning Beers

For brewers like Chris Bowley of Inferno Brewery, the festival also provides an invaluable platform for showcasing their award-winning beers. Bowley takes pride in his brews like Golden Embers and a festive Cherry Hot, both of which have enjoyed a significant spotlight during the festival. Daryll Tanner of Tewkesbury Brewing Company also values the festival's role in garnering appreciation for their craft.

The Tewkesbury Winter Ales Festival, with its remarkable selection of 70 ales, ciders, and perries, is not just a local tradition. It is a significant event that underscores Tewkesbury's dedication to real ale and its vibrant beer culture—a culture that extends beyond borders, attracting enthusiasts from afar and inspiring other communities to preserve their own ale traditions.