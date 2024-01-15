Tetley Secures Contract to Supply Tea Bags to Britain's Prisons After Inmate-Involved Taste Test

In a surprising twist to the usual procurement processes, Tetley, one of the world's largest tea companies, has been granted a contract to supply tea bags to Britain's prisons. The decision came after an unorthodox taste test involving a panel that included jail inmates, among other stakeholders. The Ministry of Justice (MoJ), which revealed the information, stated that Tetley's A-grade tea, sourced from China and India, was the preferred choice.

A Unique Taste Test

The expert panel, tasked with the critical decision, was comprised of catering staff, commercial managers, prison service officials, supplier representatives, an independent monitoring board member, and a select group of prisoners. The unconventional approach was followed to ensure that the quality of the tea to be supplied to the prisons met the required standards.

Unbranded Tea Bags: The Mystery Unveiled

The disclosure was a result of a Freedom of Information request that sought to identify the supplier behind the unbranded tea bags used in prisons. A staggering 100 million tea bags are distributed annually across public-sector jails in England and Wales. In 2023, the MoJ spent £575,000 on tea bags, translating to about half a penny per tea bag.

Tetley's Historic Win, Others Remain Anonymous

Despite the revelation of Tetley as the chosen supplier, the MoJ has elected to keep the names of other competing brands under wraps. This decision was taken to avoid any potential impact on future contract participation. The expenditure on tea, though substantial, is a minor part of the overall budget for prisoners' food and drink, which stood at £65 million in the fiscal year 2022/23.

Tetley, a company steeped in history since the 1820s and part of the TATA Group since 2000, was the first to introduce tea bags to the UK market in 1953. It's a testament to the brand's enduring quality and popularity that it has emerged as the preferred choice in this unique taste test, securing its place in the daily lives of the prison population.