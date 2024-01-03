en English
Business

Tessemae’s Salad Dressing Company Poised for Acquisition by Panos Brands Amid Bankruptcy

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:34 pm EST
Tessemae's Salad Dressing Company Poised for Acquisition by Panos Brands Amid Bankruptcy

On the precipice of a crucial turn of fate, Baltimore-based salad dressing company, Tessemae’s, well-regarded for its Keto-friendly products, is in the throes of a proposed acquisition by New Jersey consumer packaged goods firm, Panos Brands. A grim year of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings has led Tessemae’s to this juncture, with a potential sale price of $4.5 million, pending approval from the Maryland bankruptcy court.

The Auction and the Bidders

The proposition of acquisition is deemed Tessemae’s “only viable exit plan” from the quagmire of bankruptcy, following unsuccessful attempts to secure fresh financing or attract new investors. The decision to sell to Panos Brands was the culmination of an intense auction that saw more than 10 bidding rounds. Panos Brands ultimately outmaneuvered the McDermott Group, a group associated with Tessemae’s DIP Fund I LLC, to claim the winning bid. If the deal with Panos Brands falls through, the McDermott Group stands ready as the backup bidder at a slightly higher price of $4.75 million.

A Glimpse into Panos Brands and Tessemae’s

Panos Brands, a portfolio of Hammond, Kennedy, Whitney & Co. since 2016, boasts ownership of several food brands. Tessemae’s, established by the Vetter brothers in 2009, embarked on a rapid expansion journey, garnering investments from notable figures such as Kevin and Scott Plank. However, financial distress led to layoffs, facility shutdowns, and, ultimately, bankruptcy. Tessemae’s liabilities are estimated to fall between $10 million and $50 million, with assets amounting to $1 million to $10 million.

Litigation Woes

Adding to Tessemae’s financial woes are a slew of lawsuits. A 2020 case, reopened by Democracy Capital Corp. for unpaid loans, has resulted in a tentative judgment of $8.7 million against Tessemae’s. Further legal actions have been taken by suppliers and leaseholders, adding to the company’s burden and contributing to its urgent need for a viable exit strategy from bankruptcy.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

