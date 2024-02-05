Terre Restaurant Receives Its Second Michelin Star, Joining Elite Irish Establishments

Terre, a distinguished restaurant nestled within the scenic Castlemartyr Resort in East Cork, Ireland, has garnered its second Michelin Star, a remarkable accomplishment following its initial star awarded last year. This recent accolade situates Terre among the elite four Irish establishments recognized in the latest edition of the Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland.

Terre's Global Cuisine Meets Irish Produce

Terre's rising status among culinary stars can be attributed to its innovative blend of Irish ingredients with international influences. Spearheaded by Chef Vincnet Crepel, whose culinary journey spans across Asia, Terre continues to delight patrons with its sophisticated dishes and unforgettable dining experience.

New Michelin Stars Grace Ireland's Dining Scene

Apart from Terre, the Michelin Guide honored three more Irish restaurants with their first Michelin Star. D'Olier Street, located in the heart of Dublin City Centre, has been recognized for its surprise menu that emphasizes the main ingredients. The restaurant is housed within a historically significant building, adding to its allure. Meanwhile, Homestead Cottage in Doolin, Co Clare, a two-century-old establishment, received praise for its clean, modern dishes that reflect the local landscape and produce. Finally, The Bishop's Buttery, situated at Cashel Palace Hotel in Co Tipperary, earned recognition for its lavish decor and desserts that artfully elevate the key ingredient of each plate.

Michelin Guide: A Panorama of Culinary Excellence

The Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland now lists 1,162 restaurants. Among these are one restaurant with a Three Michelin Star rating, six with Two Michelin Stars, and 18 with One Star. Moreover, six restaurants have been awarded a Michelin Green Star for their sustainable practices, augmenting the 20 establishments that previously received a Bib Gourmand for their excellent food at modest prices. These declarations were announced at a ceremony in Manchester, which also marked the Guide's 50th anniversary.