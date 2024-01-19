Teriyaki Madness: Seattle-Style Teriyaki Arrives in Austin Landing

As the culinary scene continues to diversify in Austin Landing, another player has entered the field. Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual Japanese restaurant franchise specializing in Seattle-style teriyaki dishes, has opened its doors to the public. The restaurant is marking the occasion with a grand opening event, offering $6 regular bowls on January 19 and 20.

Bringing a Taste of Seattle to Austin Landing

Patrons can choose from a diverse menu, featuring bowls that include chicken, beef, or tofu, served with stir-fried vegetables and their choice of white rice, brown rice, fried rice, or noodles. For those with a penchant for customization, the restaurant provides made-to-order bowls tailored to individual preferences. Additionally, the menu is complemented by appetizers such as chicken egg rolls, edamame, chicken potstickers, and crab rangoon.

A Family Affair

Behind this latest addition to Austin Landing's restaurant line-up is Managing owner Rahul Patel, who runs the restaurant with two family members. Having a deep understanding of the menu, Patel recommends the chicken teriyaki bowl or the spicy chicken teriyaki bowl for first-time visitors.

Future Expansion

Beyond this launch, there is an air of anticipation about what's next for Teriyaki Madness. Patel's Uncle, Urvin Patel, has expressed their excitement about introducing the restaurant to the Dayton area. Further, they have revealed plans to expand their presence with more locations in Huber Heights, Beavercreek, or Kettering.