Food

Tenga Sweetens Valentine’s Day with Novelty Chocolates

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:05 am EST
Tenga Sweetens Valentine’s Day with Novelty Chocolates

On the eve of Valentine’s Day, Tenga, Japan’s premier manufacturer of adult pleasure products, has unveiled a unique offering: Tenga Chocolate. Not your average confectionery, these chocolates bear a striking resemblance to the company’s renowned masturbatory aids, encapsulated in containers that mimic the look of Tenga’s signature items.

Unveiling the Tenga Chocolate Lineup

The 2024 flavor lineup introduces a refreshing assortment, with banana taking center stage among the new tastes. Each container, priced at 500 yen (roughly $3.45 USD), houses eight distinctly shaped chocolates. Although the solid plastic containers mirror Tenga’s products and have the capacity to hold liquid, they are not intended for sexual use due to the lack of specific internal design features.

Gift Sets and Chocolate Towers

In a savvy marketing move, Tenga offers a gift set that bundles an array of chocolate flavors with an actual Tenga product. Priced at 2,000 yen, the bundled offering provides a cost-effective alternative to buying the items individually. An alternate gift set option features the chocolates paired with a pair of Tenga-branded socks. These gift sets come wrapped in a tasteful packaging that humorously hints at a solitary Valentine’s Day for the recipient.

For the more indulgent, Tenga also offers ‘Chocolate Towers’. Available in small (30 containers), medium (100 containers), and large (300 containers) sizes, these towers are priced at 16,200 yen, 50,000 yen, and 150,000 yen respectively.

Purchase and Availability

The Tenga Chocolate lineup and the associated gift sets are available for purchase via Tenga’s official website. The release of these adult toy-themed chocolates, designed specifically for Valentine’s Day, adds an innovative twist to the holiday’s typical offerings.

BNN Correspondents

