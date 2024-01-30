Temaki, Brixton's Japanese Handroll Bar, Among London's Top 100 Restaurants

London's Brixton Market, a bustling hub of food and culture, is home to Temaki, a Japanese-style handroll bar that has been named one of the city's top 100 restaurants. The recognition comes from SquareMeal's 2024 Top 100 Restaurants List, marking the third consecutive year that Temaki has been featured, and even more impressively, it has ascended to a spot within the top 35 this year.

Distinction in Diversity

SquareMeal's annual list is known for its diversity, reflecting a broad spectrum of restaurant types that London has to offer. It is curated based on in-house opinions and votes from diners, thereby offering a comprehensive overview of the city's gastronomic landscape. The inclusion of Temaki on this list is a testament to its distinctiveness and quality that has resonated with both food connoisseurs and everyday diners.

A Taste of Japan in Brixton

Established in 2021, Temaki is London's 'first' Japanese-style handroll bar. Its menu is a delightful exploration of small plates, sushi, and handrolls, with flavors inspired by the Land of the Rising Sun. The restaurant's beloved dishes include the Monkfish Karaage and Chicken Katsu, both of which have garnered a loyal following among its customers. The culinary creativity at Temaki is helmed by head chef Mark, whose training in Japanese cooking is evident in the authenticity and artistry of each dish.

Seasonal Menus and Sake Sips

Beyond its core offering, Temaki also entices patrons with seasonal menus that capture the freshness and essence of different times of the year. To accompany the food, the restaurant offers a variety of alcoholic beverages, with Sake being a particular highlight. This traditional Japanese rice wine is an ideal complement to the restaurant's offerings, providing an immersive and cohesive dining experience.

The founder of Temaki, A.M. Dupee, expressed his excitement and gratitude for the recognition. He attributed the success of the restaurant to the hardworking staff and the loyalty of their customers, who have embraced the unique dining experience that Temaki provides. As the restaurant continues to delight diners with its Japanese-inspired offerings, its place among London's top restaurants seems well-deserved and secure for years to come.