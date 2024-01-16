Teen Entrepreneur Opens the Lighthouse, Introduces Unique Culinary Offerings

At the age of 19, entrepreneur Amir Shokoohi has embarked on a unique culinary journey. He recently opened The Lighthouse, a new takeaway, in the heart of the city. The establishment occupies the location of the former Lowesmoor Fish Bar, a beloved local institution. With a keen desire to honor the legacy of the erstwhile eatery, Shokoohi is also infusing his innovative gastronomic flair into the mix.

Retaining Tradition, Adding Innovation

While maintaining the essence of the previous establishment, Shokoohi is introducing a special offering: takeaway parmesan chicken. This succulent delicacy is not available anywhere else in the city, making The Lighthouse a beacon of culinary novelty. Traditional favorites such as fish and chips, pizza, and burgers retain their rightful place on the menu. Yet, the young entrepreneur is pushing the envelope further by including unique items like cake and ice cream, expanding the takeaway's appeal.

Endearing Reception and Social Responsibility

The Lighthouse has been met with positive reviews since its opening. Particularly, the parmesan chicken has won over customers, with one patron fondly remarking that the dish reminds them of home. In addition to running The Lighthouse, Shokoohi is demonstrating a deep-rooted commitment to social responsibility. He is working on establishing collaborations with local charities in Worcestershire to donate surplus food to families in need, thereby reducing waste and contributing to the community.

Shokoohi is not steering The Lighthouse alone. With the support of his aunt and cousins, he has successfully launched the takeaway. Their efforts have already borne fruit: following an inspection on January 9, the Food Standards Agency awarded The Lighthouse a top food hygiene rating of five.