Teeling Whiskey Distillery Celebrates Irish Coffee Day with Special Tours and Hamper Contest

On the horizon of Irish Coffee Day, Dublin’s Teeling Whiskey Distillery gears up to commemorate this riveting event with a splash of its award-winning spirits. The distillery has planned special tours on January 24th and 25th, offering a chance to experience the magic of Ireland’s whiskey heritage amidst the fervor of this global celebration.

Immersive Whiskey Experience

In the heart of Dublin, Teeling Whiskey Distillery, renowned for its Irish spirits, is orchestrating a unique experience for whiskey aficionados. The tour includes a ‘Trinity tasting’ of three award-winning Teeling Whiskeys, crowned with a personalized Teeling Irish Coffee. The tasting intends to take participants on a journey through Ireland’s rich whiskey tradition, expertly paired with the warmth of a classic Irish coffee.

Teeling’s Irish Coffee Day Hamper

Adding to the allure of the event, Teeling Whiskey has partnered to offer an exclusive hamper, fusing the essentials of making a Teeling Premium Irish Coffee. The hamper boasts Teeling Small Batch Whiskey, handpicked coffee from CloudPicker, a French Press, two premium Irish coffee glasses, and Teeling Signature Spiced Stout Syrup. The hamper also includes two complimentary passes to the Teeling Tour, inviting the winners to immerse themselves in the distillery’s spellbinding ambiance. Participants can enter the contest to win this hamper, a perfect blend of traditional Irish flavors and contemporary coffee culture.

Responsible Drinking and Further Information

While the festivities promise a captivating experience, Teeling Whiskey underscores the importance of responsible drinking. The distillery encourages interested individuals to visit their website for more information on distillery tours, exclusive whiskeys, and gift options. Subscribing to their newsletter can also provide updates and exclusive offers, ensuring enthusiasts stay connected with the evolving world of Teeling Whiskey.