Tea, Coffee, and Dental Health: A Dentist’s Insight

Dr. Surbhi Bhatia L, dentist and CEO of Lifeberries Health, has shed light on the impact of tea and coffee consumption on dental health. The habitual consumption of these popular beverages may lead to discolored teeth, tooth decay, enamel erosion, and bad breath. While these drinks are integral to many people’s daily routines, their impact on oral health is a concern that needs more attention.

Tea, Coffee, and the Yellowing of Teeth

A single cup of tea or coffee a day can initiate the staining of teeth, warns Dr. Bhatia. This discolouration is due to the presence of tannins, a type of polyphenol that breaks down in water and can stain our teeth. This staining is not just an aesthetic issue but also an indication of potential dental health problems.

Beyond Discoloration: The Impact on Dental Health

Tea and coffee, when consumed excessively, are not only linked to yellow teeth but also promote bacterial growth in the mouth. This bacterial proliferation contributes to tooth decay and enamel erosion, making teeth weaker and more fragile. The residues of these beverages can linger on the tongue, causing bad breath, another aspect of oral hygiene often overlooked.

Preventing Damage: A Balanced Diet and Good Oral Hygiene

Despite the potential harm, there are ways to minimise the impact of tea and coffee on our dental health. Dr. Bhatia recommends incorporating certain foods into our diet, such as raw fruits and vegetables like strawberries or lemons. These foods contain natural fibers that help clean teeth by breaking down bacteria. Regular brushing of teeth—at least twice a day for two minutes each session—is also crucial to maintaining dental hygiene.

While it’s clear that tea and coffee can contribute to dental issues, understanding their effects and taking preventative measures can help maintain a healthy smile. It’s essential to remember that, ultimately, a balanced diet and good oral hygiene practices are the best defense against dental health issues.