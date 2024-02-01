TCHO Unveils CHOCO NATCHOS: A Revolutionary Fusion of Chocolate and Nachos

Breaking new ground in the realm of culinary innovation, TCHO, the renowned craft chocolate maker based in Berkeley, California, has introduced CHOCO NATCHOS, a distinctive chocolate delicacy that ingeniously marries the flavors of nachos into a chocolate confection. The brainchild of TCHO's Chief Chocolate Maker, Brad Kintzer, CHOCO NATCHOS is a testament to TCHO's continuous pursuit of groundbreaking creativity and commitment to sustainable and ethical practices.

The Savory-Sweet Symphony

CHOCO NATCHOS is not merely a chocolate; it's a culinary adventure that takes the palate on a journey through a unique combination of savory elements. From the cheesiness of the nachos, the crunchiness of corn tortilla chips, the tanginess of salsa, the spicy notes of jalapeno, to the robust flavors of garlic, red onion, cilantro, oregano, smoked paprika, tomato, chives, and various spices - all meticulously woven into the rich, velvety cocoa butter. Kintzer's creation pushes the boundaries of what's possible with chocolate, showcasing the versatility of cocoa butter as a medium for diverse flavor profiles.

TCHO: A Beacon of Ethical and Sustainable Chocolatiering

Founded in 2007, TCHO has carved a niche in the chocolate industry, not just for its exquisite range of chocolates but also for its unwavering commitment to sustainability and ethical practices. The company's Certified B Corp status reflects its dedication to the well-being of its workers, customers, suppliers, and the local community. Moreover, the company's products, including retail chocolate bars and baking chocolates, are Certified Fair Trade, Certified Organic, vegan, gluten-free, kosher, and made from 100% plants, reiterating its pledge to responsible business practices.

Availability and Influence

TCHO's chocolates, including the innovative CHOCO NATCHOS, are available for purchase online, making them accessible to chocolate enthusiasts nationwide. The company's professional line of chocolates is favored by top chefs across the country, underscoring TCHO's influence in the culinary world. Accompanying the announcement of CHOCO NATCHOS is a link to photography showcasing this novel product, providing a tantalizing glimpse into this unique gastronomic experience.