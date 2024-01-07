en English
Business

Tattoos and Teaspoons: A Homegrown Bakery with a Heart for the Extraordinary

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:54 pm EST
Tattoos and Teaspoons: A Homegrown Bakery with a Heart for the Extraordinary

In the quaint town of Totton, a unique home-based baking and party planning business, Tattoos and Teaspoons, has been stirring up the local scene. Launched amidst the throes of a global pandemic, the enterprise is operated by Anna Neaves, a woman of unwavering spirit and insatiable creativity.

From Health and Social Care to Baking

Anna’s backstory is as intriguing as her business. A health condition forced her to bid adieu to her career in health and social care. It was a daunting transition, but Anna, with her passion for baking since childhood, turned this adversity into an opportunity. She transformed her hobby into a profession, baking up a storm in her kitchen, and swiftly winning over the hearts (and palates) of Totton with her unique and affordable cake creations.

120 Tattoos and Countless Teaspoons

The name of the business, Tattoos and Teaspoons, is an unabashed reflection of Anna’s personal style and idiosyncratic charm. With her 120 tattoos and the prolific use of teaspoons in her baking, Anna has etched an indelible mark on the local baking industry. She’s known for her bespoke cakes, catering to unusual requests like a bleeding brain cake, making every occasion special with her culinary wizardry.

A Family Venture with a Social Cause

No venture is undertaken alone, and Tattoos and Teaspoons is no exception. Anna’s husband, Darrel, and son, Lucas, have been instrumental in the business, participating in local charity work and earning recognition along the way. The business was named runner-up in the New Business of the Year Category at the Hampshire Business Awards, a testament to the family’s unwavering commitment and resilience.

Expanding Horizons and Touching Lives

Anna’s entrepreneurial journey is far from over. She is expanding her services to include decorations, balloon arches, face painting, and more. Planning to refurbish a catering van, Anna dreams of hosting pop-up events to provide cupcakes and face painting for disadvantaged children. This initiative embodies her belief that ‘everybody deserves something nice,’ a value she hopes to instill in the community through her business. Tattoos and Teaspoons is more than a bakery; it’s a testament to the power of resilience, creativity, and the belief that everyone deserves a slice of joy.

Business Food United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Business

