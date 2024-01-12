en English
Business

Tata Consumer Products to Acquire Capital Foods in Strategic Expansion

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:27 pm EST
In a strategic move aiming at diversifying product offerings and strengthening market position, Tata Consumer Products has announced its decision to acquire Capital Foods. Known for its eminent brands ‘Ching’s Secret’ and ‘Smith & Jones’, Capital Foods is a significant player in the Desi Chinese food and Western cuisine segments. The acquisition, to be conducted in stages, will see Tata Consumer initially purchasing a 75% stake, followed by the acquisition of the remaining 25% over a three-year period.

Acquisition: A Strategic Move for Expansion

The acquisition of Capital Foods is a crucial part of Tata Consumer’s transformation journey, from a traditional tea-and-salt company to a broader food and beverage enterprise. With this acquisition, the company aims not only to expand its product portfolio but also to enhance key business areas, including distribution, logistics, exports, and operational efficiency. The integration of Capital Foods into Tata Consumer’s existing operations is expected to fortify its market position significantly.

Capital Foods: Adding Value to Tata Consumer

Capital Foods, a market leader in the Desi Chinese food category through its ‘Ching’s Secret’ brand, and a strong competitor in the Western cuisine segment with ‘Smith & Jones’, brings considerable value to Tata Consumer’s portfolio. The company’s footprint in the market categories, estimated to be worth Rs 21,400 crores, is driven by increasing income, a shift in consumer tastes towards international flavors in home cooking, and a growing preference for convenience. This aligns perfectly with Tata Consumer’s growth trajectory and strategic market positioning.

The Road Ahead

The estimated turnover of Capital Foods for FY24 is approximately Rs 750 to Rs 770 crore. Sunil D’Souza, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Products, expressed confidence in driving topline growth and realizing cost synergies through this acquisition. Through this move, Tata Consumer is set to expand its portfolio and further strengthen its platform, reflecting its ambitious growth trajectory. As the company embarks on this new journey, the consumer goods sector awaits the impact of this synergistic integration.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

