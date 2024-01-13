Tata Consumer Products Ltd Acquires Capital Foods and Organic India in Strategic Expansion

In a remarkable expansion into the food sector, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) has confirmed agreements to acquire 100% of Capital Foods and Organic India. Capital Foods, renowned for its brands such as Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones, specializes in instant noodles and condiments. The deal, valuing the company at around 51 billion rupees ($615.95 million), involves an initial purchase of 75% of Capital Foods, progressing to a complete acquisition over the next three years. The existing stakeholders, Invus Group and General Atlantic, who hold 40% and 35% of Capital Foods respectively, will divest their shares.

TCPL Expands Its Food and Beverage Portfolio

TCPL’s acquisition of Capital Foods marks a strategic move into high-growth categories in the food and beverage sector. Capital Foods’ brands, ‘Ching’s Secret’ and ‘Smith & Jones’, add substantial depth to TCPL’s product portfolio. According to Sunil D’Souza, the MD & CEO of TCPL, this acquisition will significantly accelerate the momentum in their business and is expected to be margin accretive. The categories in which Capital Foods operates are estimated at ₹21,400 crores, and this deal will tap into the fast-growing non-Indian cuisines segment.

Acquisition of Organic India: Strengthening Health & Wellness Segment

In addition, TCPL will also acquire Organic India, a company known for its organic teas and health products. Backed by FabIndia, the company will be purchased for around ₹1,900 crore. This acquisition aligns with TCPL’s strategic objectives, offering exciting market opportunities in the rapidly growing Health & Wellness segment. The total addressable market for categories that Organic India operates in is valued at ₹7,000 crore in India and ₹75,000 crore in international markets where TCPL has a significant presence.

Strategic and Financial Fit

The acquisitions of Capital Foods and Organic India are consistent with TCPL’s intent to expand its product portfolio and target addressable market. The synergy benefits and strong growth drivers for the categories that both companies operate in offer significant value. Sunil D’Souza believes that these acquisitions are a good strategic and financial fit, opening up significant market opportunities. The deal is expected to propel TCPL into the fast-growing non-Indian cuisines segment and the rapidly expanding Health & Wellness sector.