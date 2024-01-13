en English
Business

Tata Consumer Products Acquires Homegrown Brands Ching’s Secret and Organic India in Deals Worth Rs 7,000 Crore

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Tata Consumer Products Acquires Homegrown Brands Ching’s Secret and Organic India in Deals Worth Rs 7,000 Crore

In a significant stride towards expansion, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) has announced the acquisition of two prominent Indian brands in deals amounting to Rs 7,000 crore. The move, seen as part of TCPL’s strategy to bolster its food and beverages segment, involves a 75% stake in Capital Foods Pvt, the maker of Ching’s Secret sauces and noodles, for Rs 5,100 crore. The company has plans to acquire the remaining 25% within the coming three years. Further, TCPL has purchased Fabindia-backed Organic India for Rs 1,900 crore.

A Strategic Move

The acquisitions are not projected to immediately influence earnings. However, they are predicted to contribute Rs 1,140 crore to TCPL’s revenue and break even in the second year of operations before turning accretive. The deals are anticipated to yield substantial revenue and cost synergies, thereby enhancing TCPL’s growth and operating margin. Capital Foods, renowned for its ‘desi Chinese’ cuisine products, boasts a robust market presence with an estimated Ebitda margin of 20% for FY24. On the other hand, Organic India, despite being an unprofitable company with an estimated top line of Rs 360-370 crore for FY24, offers more than 100 health and wellness products.

Financing the Acquisitions

TCPL has outlined its plans to finance the acquisitions through cash reserves, debt, and a potential equity issuance. This aligns with TCPL’s strategy to diversify its product portfolio into rapidly growing and high-margin categories. The acquisitions are expected to pit TCPL directly against major players like Nestle’s Maggi in the instant noodles market.

Expanding Horizons

With an extensive distribution network and marketing capabilities, TCPL is expected to amplify the growth of the newly acquired brands. These brands have notable market potential, not only in the Indian market but also in international ones. The acquisition of these homegrown brands symbolizes TCPL’s intent to expand its product portfolio and target addressable market in fast-growing, high-margin categories. It is a strategic move that promises to reshape the landscape of the Indian food and beverages segment, marking a new chapter of growth and diversification for TCPL.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

