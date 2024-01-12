en English
Food

Tasting Panel Reveals Top Smooth-Style Peanut Butters; Handmade Nut Butters Gain Attention

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:58 am EST
Tasting Panel Reveals Top Smooth-Style Peanut Butters; Handmade Nut Butters Gain Attention

In a recent evaluation of 15 smooth-style peanut butters, a panel of taste testers has identified the top contenders available in supermarkets and big box stores across the nation. The exercise resulted in a diverse selection of top picks, both natural and conventional varieties, that stood out for their exceptional flavor and texture.

Top Picks from the Panel

Garnering unanimous approval, Teddie All Natural Smooth Peanut Butter emerged as a standout for its spreadable consistency, satisfying salt content, pleasantly grainy texture, and the freshness of its roasted peanut flavor. Another favorite was Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter, which was lauded for its robust peanut flavor, velvety texture, and the perfect balance of sweetness and salt.

In addition, Jif Creamy Peanut Butter was acknowledged for its pronounced peanut taste, smooth texture, and its classic pairing with jelly in PB&J sandwiches. Santa Cruz Organic Creamy Light Roasted Peanut Butter distinguished itself by showcasing the natural sweetness and complexity of peanuts, coupled with a low sodium content.

Organic Dark Roasted Variety

While the Santa Cruz Organic Creamy Dark Roasted Peanut Butter was considered less balanced than its light-roasted counterpart, it nonetheless impressed with its bold flavor and freshness. The taste testers evaluated the peanut butters on various aspects, including texture and flavor, and even suggested suitable recipes from NYT Cooking that would pair well with each peanut butter.

Handmade Nut Butters in North Carolina

In a related development, a North Carolina-based establishment has been creating a stir with its handmade nut butters. Made with high-quality and sustainable ingredients, their offerings come in a range of flavors, including Chai Spice Peanut & Almond Butter, Fiji Ginger Almond Butter, Maple Cinnamon Peanut & Pecan Butter, and more. These nut butters are made without palm oil and are prepared to order, ensuring maximum freshness.

Food Lifestyle
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

