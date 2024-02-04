Taste Tea Kiosk in Pearlridge Shut Down over Health Violations

On the bustling Moanalua Road in Pearlridge, where the beloved Taste Tea kiosk had been serving its popular boba tea, there's now an eerie silence. The Hawaii Department of Health (HDOH) has issued a red placard to the kiosk, citing critical health violations and ordering its closure. The major contention revolves around a malfunctioning two-door refrigerator, which was discovered to be holding food at temperatures well above the permissible limit of 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Refrigeration Failures and Unheeded Warnings

Upon inspection on January 30, health officials found the refrigerator's temperature to be oscillating between 45 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit, a full 4 to 9 degrees higher than the mandated maximum. The health inspector issued instructions for all food to be stored on ice until the refrigerator could be fixed. Regrettably, a follow-up inspection on February 1 revealed that these instructions had not been fully complied with. An absence of ice coolers and a still malfunctioning refrigerator, recording food temperatures at 47 to 48 degrees Fahrenheit, resulted in the immediate shutdown of operations.

Strict Adherence to Food Safety Standards

The HDOH has demanded that all food items in the non-compliant refrigerator be discarded and the unit be repaired to meet food safety guidelines. The severity of the situation is underscored by the immediate need to protect public health by preventing the consumption of potentially hazardous food items. The next inspection is scheduled for February 2, wherein the health officials will reassess the situation and decide on the kiosk's operational status.

Implications for Taste Tea

The closure of the Pearlridge kiosk comes as a major blow to Taste Tea, which also operates in Kaimuki, Waikele, Waipahu, and Ewa Beach. It's worth noting that these other locations are not implicated in this incident. The event serves as a stark reminder for food establishments to adhere strictly to health and safety guidelines, for their own viability and the wellbeing of their patrons.