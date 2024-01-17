'Taste of Two Worlds' Wins 'Best Arctic Cookbook' at Gourmand Awards

Award-winning cookbook, 'Taste of Two Worlds,' has made culinary waves by bagging the title of 'Best Arctic Cookbook in the World' at the esteemed Gourmand Awards. The unique recipe book is the result of a 18-month collaboration between Maine college students, Wabanaki chefs, and Inuit culinary scholars from Greenland, supported by the Arctic Education Alliance of the U.S. Department of State.

Collaborative Culinary Creation

The project saw the participation of tourism and hospitality students from the University of Southern Maine, trainee chefs at Inuili Food College in Greenland, and Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness. The cookbook, accessible for free download, is trilingual — penned in English, Passamaquoddy, and Greenlandic.

A Fusion of Three Rich Cultures

It features a modern spectrum of traditional recipes from all three cultures, including Maine seafood chowder, Wabanaki three sister soup, and Greenlandic slow-cooked musk ox. In addition to the recipes, the book underscores the cultural significance of the ingredients and dishes with detailed descriptions, shining light on their roles in the respective cultures.

Cross-Cultural Cooking Experience

USM students involved in the project had the privilege to travel to Greenland, allowing them to experience the Arctic culture and cuisine firsthand. This immersive venture has inspired them to incorporate local and culturally significant ingredients in their future culinary undertakings. The cookbook represents an ongoing relationship between Maine and Greenland, setting the stage for Greenlandic students to visit USM to study sustainable tourism practices.