Taste of Sonoma 2024: Savor Wine and Culinary Delights at Kendall-Jackson Estate

As the Taste of Sonoma draws near, scheduled for June 22, 2024, at the scenic Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens, anticipation is building. This premier event, beloved in Sonoma County, showcases a walk-around wine tasting, garden tours, insider wine excursions, VIP experiences, themed lounges, and complimentary food trucks. With tickets now on sale, participants are encouraged to take advantage of early bird pricing available through May 31 at TasteofSonoma.com.

Tracey Shepos Cenami, the Executive Chef for Kendall-Jackson, expressed excitement about hosting Taste of Sonoma for the third consecutive year. "We're thrilled to welcome guests back to enjoy our region's finest wines and culinary delights," Cenami remarked, highlighting the event's setting in the estate's expansive lawn and beautiful culinary garden as the perfect backdrop for an afternoon of indulgence in Sonoma County's renowned offerings.

Discover Sonoma's Rich Wine Heritage

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore over 60 wine varieties from 19 unique growing regions, showcasing the diversity and richness of Sonoma County's wine culture. This immersive experience provides access to rare, reserve, and sought-after wines presented by the winemakers and owners of some of Sonoma County's premier wineries.

Exclusive Experiences and Culinary Pairings

Alongside the extensive wine tasting, the Taste of Sonoma offers exclusive VIP wine experiences and themed lounges, allowing attendees to deepen their understanding of wine in a more intimate setting. Complimentary food trucks will also be on-site, pairing exquisite culinary dishes with Sonoma County's celebrated wines, curated by Chef Cenami and her team.

Early Bird Tickets and Event Information

With tickets already on sale, those interested in partaking in this coveted event are advised to secure their spots before the early bird pricing ends on May 31. Further details, including ticket purchasing options, are available at TasteofSonoma.com. This year's Taste of Sonoma promises to be an unforgettable experience, inviting wine lovers and food enthusiasts alike to immerse themselves in the best of Sonoma County's wine and culinary scene.

As the Taste of Sonoma approaches, the anticipation for an afternoon filled with the finest wines and gourmet flavors grows. This event not only celebrates the rich wine heritage of Sonoma County but also fosters a deeper appreciation for the art of winemaking and culinary excellence. Guests can look forward to a day of exploration, education, and enjoyment in the stunning surroundings of Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens, making memories that will last a lifetime.