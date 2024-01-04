Tasmania’s Blacksmith Cafe & Grill’s Unique ‘I Don’t Care’ Kids’ Meal Wins Over Adults

In the heart of Sheffield, Tasmania, a unique gastronomical innovation has been stirring up considerable buzz. A local establishment, the Blacksmith Cafe & Grill, has introduced a distinctive and affordable kids’ meal known as the ‘I Don’t Care’ menu. This inventive offering, priced reasonably at $12.60, has not only captivated the young ones but has also found an unexpected fanbase among adults.

The Unique ‘I Don’t Care’ Meal

Creatively served on a car-shaped plate, the ‘I Don’t Care’ meal is a delectable assortment of a sausage roll with sauce, a cheese toastie, and a smattering of sweets. An alternate version of the meal replaces the sausage roll with fairy bread, a delightful touch that further adds to the meal’s appeal. Despite being primarily aimed at children, this meal has been embraced by adults who find its composition and presentation utterly delightful and have begun ordering it for themselves.

Accommodating Health-Conscious Choices

Addressing the growing trend of health-conscious choices, the Blacksmith Cafe & Grill also offers alternatives to the standard meal. Parents who want to ensure their children’s meal is balanced can replace the sweets with healthier options like grapes or opt for avocado toast instead of fairy bread. The meal is complemented with a drink, which could be coffee or tea for adults, and juice or a babyccino for the young consumers.

Creating a Social Media Buzz

The cafe’s unique meal offering has not only been a hit at the establishment but has also created quite a stir on social media. With their post showcasing the ‘I Don’t Care’ meal, they have received a slew of positive feedback. Customers have been quick to praise the clever concept, expressing a keen desire to try it. The meal, hailed as ‘very clever’ and ‘the best kids’ meal in the country’, is a testament to the café’s inventive approach to food service. It illustrates how the café has successfully tapped into a fun, nostalgic, and engaging way to serve food that resonates deeply with patrons of all ages.