Food

TAQ: Elevating Tacos to New Culinary Heights

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:46 am EST
TAQ: Elevating Tacos to New Culinary Heights

Imagine a culinary journey that transcends the traditional, where each bite is an exploration and every flavor tells a story. This is the gastronomic experience that awaits you at TAQ, an innovative restaurant in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan, that has transformed the humble taco into an adventure of taste.

From La Taqueria to TAQ

What was once La Taqueria has been reborn as TAQ. Under the guidance of General Manager, Jayme Whitney, the restaurant has carved a niche for itself with a menu that blurs the line between tradition and innovation. Combining the best of Mexican cuisine with a global palate, TAQ elevates the taco from mere street food to a gourmet experience.

A Symphony of Flavors

At the heart of TAQ’s menu are its tacos. Whether you prefer meat, seafood, or vegetarian options, each taco is made to order, ensuring maximum freshness and flavor. Standouts include the Griego, a lemon-herb chicken taco, and the Berenjena, a panko-dusted eggplant taco. But TAQ’s creativity doesn’t stop there. The restaurant regularly introduces unique daily specials, such as a cheeseburger taco and a Brussel Sprouts taco, challenging the conventional understanding of what a taco can be.

More than Just Tacos

While tacos are TAQ’s signature dish, the restaurant also serves a range of starters. These include nachos with homemade chips, guacamole, and a highly popular elote corn dip. But what truly sets TAQ apart is its selection of margaritas. Made with fresh juices and infused tequilas, these margaritas come in flavors like spicy cucumber, blueberry, and even a seasonal pumpkin spice, offering a refreshing counterpart to the rich flavors of the tacos.

TAQ’s Future Plans

As TAQ continues to grow and make its mark on Ann Arbor’s culinary scene, the restaurant has plans to continually introduce new and creative ideas. TAQ is not just a restaurant; it’s a culinary destination, accepting online reservations, offering catering services, and hosting private events. As Whitney puts it, the goal is to continually surprise customers and distinguish TAQ from the rest of the Ann Arbor eateries.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

