Food

Tamworth Tap Wins National Pub of the Year Award for Second Consecutive Year

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:09 am EST
Tamworth Tap Wins National Pub of the Year Award for Second Consecutive Year

The Tamworth Tap, a charming haunt nestled in a 16th-century edifice in Tamworth, has been awarded the coveted title of National Pub of the Year 2023 by the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra). The accolade marking the second consecutive year of recognition makes the Tamworth Tap only the second pub in history to clinch this prestigious title twice in a row, mirroring the achievement of the Kelham Island Tavern in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, crowned in 2008 and 2009.

Exemplary Community-Centric Pub

With a panel of Camra judges extolling the pub’s community focus, atmospheric decor, and the quality of beer, the Tamworth Tap stands as a testament to a community-centric pub at its finest. The pub’s knowledgeable staff and its enthusiastic support for diverse local activities have won it the admiration of patrons and critics alike. The Tamworth Tap is more than just a venue for beer enthusiasts; it has evolved into a vibrant community hub, hosting regular events, cinema screenings, and charity fundraisers.

Historic Charm and Unwavering Excellence

Housed in a building that whispers tales from the Tudor era, the Tamworth Tap enchants visitors with its historic courtyard beer terrace and arresting views of Tamworth Castle. The pub’s commitment to preserving these unique features while delivering outstanding service and quality beer has seen it grow from a pop-up brewing project into a beloved local institution.

A Team Fueled by Passion and Professionalism

George Greenaway, the head brewer and licensee of the Tamworth Tap, expressed his immense pride in the accolade, attributing it to the passion and professionalism of his team. Undeterred by the weight of the achievement, Greenaway affirmed the team’s determination to strive for the award again next year, setting the bar even higher for the UK’s pub scene.

United Kingdom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

