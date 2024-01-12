Tamworth Tap Wins National Pub of the Year Award for Second Consecutive Year

The Tamworth Tap, a charming haunt nestled in a 16th-century edifice in Tamworth, has been awarded the coveted title of National Pub of the Year 2023 by the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra). The accolade marking the second consecutive year of recognition makes the Tamworth Tap only the second pub in history to clinch this prestigious title twice in a row, mirroring the achievement of the Kelham Island Tavern in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, crowned in 2008 and 2009.

Exemplary Community-Centric Pub

With a panel of Camra judges extolling the pub’s community focus, atmospheric decor, and the quality of beer, the Tamworth Tap stands as a testament to a community-centric pub at its finest. The pub’s knowledgeable staff and its enthusiastic support for diverse local activities have won it the admiration of patrons and critics alike. The Tamworth Tap is more than just a venue for beer enthusiasts; it has evolved into a vibrant community hub, hosting regular events, cinema screenings, and charity fundraisers.

Historic Charm and Unwavering Excellence

Housed in a building that whispers tales from the Tudor era, the Tamworth Tap enchants visitors with its historic courtyard beer terrace and arresting views of Tamworth Castle. The pub’s commitment to preserving these unique features while delivering outstanding service and quality beer has seen it grow from a pop-up brewing project into a beloved local institution.

A Team Fueled by Passion and Professionalism

George Greenaway, the head brewer and licensee of the Tamworth Tap, expressed his immense pride in the accolade, attributing it to the passion and professionalism of his team. Undeterred by the weight of the achievement, Greenaway affirmed the team’s determination to strive for the award again next year, setting the bar even higher for the UK’s pub scene.