Tampa's First Upscale Dinner Cruise, Craft, Sets Sail on March 8

A new era of dining in Tampa is set to sail on March 8, as the city's first upscale dinner cruise, Craft, makes its maiden voyage at 603 Channelside Drive. This multi-million dollar river cruiser will offer a unique fine dining and cocktail experience, navigating the Hillsborough River on two-hour brunch, lunch, and dinner cruises.

A Multi-Million Dollar Dream

The Craft experience promises to be an unforgettable journey, with a carefully curated menu by Chef Allison Beasman and a one-of-a-kind 'Boat on a boat' bar. Each cruise will feature a three-course meal, with choices such as English pea fritters, lobster rolls, and wagyu steak Caesar salads. The river cruiser's design will navigate Tampa's low bridges, creating an ambiance reminiscent of European river cruises.

Setting Sail on the Hillsborough River

Embarking from the dock at 603 Channelside Drive, Craft will offer brunch and lunch cruises starting at $79.95, while the dinner cruise begins at $159.95. Reservations are now open for those eager to be among the first to experience this innovative dining concept.

A New Chapter in Tampa's Culinary Scene

As Tampa's culinary landscape continues to evolve, Craft is poised to redefine the city's dining expectations. By combining the allure of a luxurious river cruise with a sophisticated dining experience, the team behind Craft aims to create lasting memories for both locals and visitors alike.

With its grand launch just weeks away, anticipation builds for the moment when Craft sets sail, offering an unparalleled dining experience on the Hillsborough River. This extraordinary venture is not only a testament to Tampa's growing culinary scene but also a symbol of the city's commitment to providing world-class entertainment and hospitality.

Reservations now open for Craft's maiden voyage on March 8. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this historic moment in Tampa's dining history.