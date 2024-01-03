Tamale Boyz: A Culinary Journey from Humble Beginnings to Local Sensation

In the heart of Tulsa, a culinary phenomenon has seamlessly woven itself into the city’s tapestry. This is the tale of Tamale Boyz, a restaurant that has metamorphosed from selling tamales out of a car to a bustling hotspot. The journey is a testament to the indomitable spirit of Abel Murrieta Ruiz, who alongside his mother, Elida Ruiz, embarked on this venture as a means to an end, which later turned into a local sensation.

The Genesis of Tamale Boyz

The roots of Tamale Boyz trace back to the humble origins of Abel and Elida, who moved from Mexico to the US when Abel was merely three. The moniker ‘Tamale Boyz’ rose from Abel’s childhood nickname, ‘the tamale boy’. Abel’s entrepreneurial journey ignited with giving away tamales in different parking lots, slowly etching their name into the city’s culinary scene. Initial resources were as modest as food stamps and church-donated baggies, but their resolution remained unyielding.

From Snow Cone Shack to a Restaurant

Through resilience and innovation, the business evolved from a snow cone shack where they sold out daily, to a food truck with an ever-growing fan base. Approximately a year and a half ago, Abel advanced further, opening the Tamale Boyz restaurant while also acquiring an adjacent space for warehousing and preparation. Abel’s brothers joined him in this endeavor, while Elida, the matriarch, continued to be the driving force behind the featured tamales, often likened to the ‘Mexican sushi roll’.

Legendary Dishes and a Family Atmosphere

The restaurant is renowned for its inventive dishes, with the iconic fried tamale and a tamale burrito being standouts. Elida, epitomizing tireless dedication, reportedly crafts 60 dozen tamales a day. Alongside these, birria tacos have garnered acclaim for their authenticity, attracting positive attention on social media. More than just a restaurant, Tamale Boyz emphasizes a family atmosphere, aspiring to make customers feel like part of their extended family while serving authentic, heartwarming dishes. This familial ethos, coupled with their unique culinary offerings, has cemented Tamale Boyz as an integral part of the Tulsa community.