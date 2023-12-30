Taiwanese Baker Triumphs in French King Cake Competition

In a remarkable cross-cultural convergence, Eric Hsu, a Taiwanese baker, has emerged victorious in the prestigious king cake (galette des Rois) competition in the French Alpes-Maritimes. This feat marks the department’s inaugural contest, hosted by the distinguished Federation of Master Bakers and Bakers-Pastry Chefs of the Alpes-Maritimes. Hsu’s triumph, against the backdrop of the king cake’s deep-seated roots in French culture, has made waves in the culinary world and beyond.

A Journey from Taiwan to France

Born in Toufen, Miaoli County, Taiwan, Hsu’s journey to the apex of French baking began in 1998 when he relocated to Paris. Under the tutelage of his brother, Hsu began to master the art of baking. By 2008, he had established his very own bakery in Toulon. After a period back in Taiwan from 2014 to 2022, where he opened four bakeries, penned baking cookbooks, and engaged in teaching, Hsu returned to France. In Cagnes-sur-Mer, Alpes-Maritimes, he unveiled his latest venture, Emotion Bakery.

Fusing Asian Precision with French Flair

Hsu attributes his resounding success to the careful balance of Asian precision and the French emphasis on taste. His unique strategy involved the application of Asian techniques that left the judges astounded and keen to learn more. He selected premium ingredients, such as AOP butter and Madagascar bourbon vanilla beans, to bake his award-winning king cake, a delicacy traditionally associated with the Catholic Epiphany on January 6.

Local Acknowledgement and Future Aspirations

The victory has stirred the local community, leading to long lines outside Emotion Bakery. The local mayor extended his congratulations to Hsu, inviting him to a New Year banquet. With the Alpes-Maritimes title under his belt, Hsu will now compete in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur regional competition. His aspirations don’t stop there; Hsu is setting his sights on the national level. His bakery continues to reflect his bicultural influences, offering products like tea-flavored chiffon cake roll, milk bread, and sea salt butter rolls, which are a testament to his creative blend of Taiwanese and French culinary traditions.

