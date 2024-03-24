Taiwan Orders Recall of Japanese Sparkling Sake Over Kidney Disorder Risk Ingredient

Two Taiwanese companies are set to recall a Japanese sparkling sake product following revelations that it contains an ingredient potentially linked to kidney disorders. The Ministry of Finance's National Treasury Administration announced the recall on Sunday, citing health concerns over 'beni-koji', a fermented rice product used in the sake. The ingredient, supplied by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, has been associated with kidney disease symptoms in 13 individuals, prompting the recall of approximately 100,000 bottles sold by spirit maker Takara Shuzo Co.

Voluntary Recall Initiated

Takara Shuzo Co., the manufacturer of the strawberry-flavored Mio Premium Rose sake, initiated a voluntary recall of the product after it was found to contain 'beni-koji' from Kobayashi Pharmaceutical. This ingredient, used primarily for coloring, has raised health concerns following reports of kidney problems in consumers who ingested similar products containing red yeast rice ingredients. Despite no direct reports of health hazards from the sake itself, Takara Shuzo has urged purchasers to refrain from consuming the product as a precaution.

Widespread Usage of 'Beni-Koji'

'Beni-koji', produced by fermenting rice with the monascus purpureus mold, is widely used in the food and beverage industry for its vibrant red color. Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, the supplier of this controversial ingredient, revealed that about 80% of its 'beni-koji' production was supplied to various companies, including around 50 domestic and international beverage and food producers. This wide distribution has raised concerns about the potential health risks associated with products containing this ingredient.

Implications and Consumer Safety

The recall of the Mio Premium Rose sake highlights the importance of strict quality control and ingredient transparency in the food and beverage industry. As authorities in Taiwan move to enforce the recall and safeguard public health, consumers are advised to remain vigilant about the ingredients in their purchases. The incident also underscores the need for ongoing research and regulation concerning food additives and their potential health impacts.