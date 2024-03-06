Tacos Hernandez Revolutionizes Detroit's Culinary Scene with Authentic Northern Mexican Flavors

When Diana Gomez moved to Detroit from Texas, she missed the familiar tastes of home. This longing led her to establish Tacos Hernandez Food Truck, a venture that has now gained acclaim, landing at No. 5 on the Detroit Free Press/Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Top 10 New Restaurants & Dining Experiences list for 2024. Gomez's mission is to introduce the smoky flavors and traditions of northern Mexican cuisine to the Detroit dining landscape.

Embracing Regional Diversity

Gomez quickly realized the Mexican food she encountered in Detroit bore the hallmark flavors of Jalisco and other coastal regions, quite distinct from the northern Mexican cuisine she grew up with. Determined to fill this gap, she embarked on a culinary quest to share the nuances of her heritage. Through Tacos Hernandez, Gomez offers a menu that eschews mainstream dishes like birria tacos in favor of specialties like brisket tacos and burritos filled with stewed meats, all wrapped in handmade tortillas.

Roots in the Community

Despite operating from a mobile truck, Gomez is deeply invested in the local community. Her collaboration with Crane Street Garden exemplifies her commitment to sustainability and education, allowing her to grow the corn for her nixtamal tortillas. This partnership not only supports local agriculture but also enables Gomez to honor her family's culinary traditions. Through her efforts, she seeks to educate her customers about the diversity of Mexican cuisine while contributing to the local food ecosystem.

Looking Ahead

With plans to establish a brick-and-mortar location within the next five years, Gomez envisions Tacos Hernandez becoming a staple in Detroit's dining scene. Her dedication to authenticity, community involvement, and sustainability positions her to make a lasting impact. As she continues to share the flavors of her heritage with Detroit residents, Gomez remains focused on the joy her cooking brings to others, rather than the pursuit of profit. Her story is a testament to the power of food in bridging cultures and communities.