Tacofino Unveils Exciting New Breakfast Menu at Select Locations

In an exciting move for food enthusiasts in Vancouver, popular West Coast Mexican restaurant chain, Tacofino, has expanded its culinary repertoire with a new breakfast menu. Available at select locations including Kitsilano, Hastings, Oasis, and Squamish, the early morning spread is served daily from 8 am to 10:50 am.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Breakfast Delights

The morning menu boasts an impressive array of thirteen new offerings, meticulously crafted to cater to the tastes of the city's diverse food connoisseurs. Tacofino has rolled out an assortment of breakfast-oriented tacos and burritos, infusing their signature West Coast Mexican twist into the most important meal of the day.

Among the notable additions to the menu are the Loaded Breakfast Tots and a variety of breakfast tacos. Gourmet combinations include chorizo and egg, potato and egg, and beef and egg, offering a palate-pleasing blend of classic breakfast ingredients. For the plant-based crowd, a vegan scramble taco serves up a hearty and flavorful alternative.

Advertisment

Breakfast Burritos and Morning Beverages

Not to be left out, breakfast burritos also make a savory entrance on the new menu. With options featuring chorizo and egg and a unique vegan chorizo variant, these burritos promise a filling start to the day.

In a departure from their usual morning tequila, Tacofino has partnered with Moja Coffee, a local coffee chain, to round out the breakfast experience. Patrons can now savor a robust americano or a frothy latte with their meal, further enriching the morning dining landscape in Vancouver.

A Labor of Love

Gino Di Domenico, the managing partner at Tacofino, expressed his excitement over the new menu. Emphasizing the significant effort and dedication that the team has put into its development, he revealed that each item on the breakfast menu has been carefully curated. The launch of the new menu marks a significant milestone in Tacofino's journey, underscoring its commitment to continually innovating and elevating the dining experience for its patrons.