Tacofino Joins Dry January, Donating to Mental Health Cause

In an inspiring move, Tacofino, a popular restaurant chain with five outlets across Vancouver, has stepped up to participate in Dry January. From January 5 to 31, the restaurant will offer a range of non-alcoholic beverages, including Strange Fellow NEVERtheLESS Non-Alcoholic Pale Ale and a variety of mocktails. This initiative is not only to support those choosing to abstain from alcohol for the month but also to contribute to a broader cause. For each sale of these non-alcoholic drinks, two dollars will be donated to the Coast Mental Health Foundation.

Addressing Wider Societal Problems

This initiative by Tacofino is more than just a nod to the Dry January trend. It addresses a larger societal issue, with approximately 1 in 5 British Columbians currently experiencing mental illness or a substance use disorder, according to Isabela Zabava from the Coast Mental Health Foundation. She expressed appreciation for businesses like Tacofino and Strange Fellows, whose support allows the foundation to offer essential programs and services for those living with mental health and substance use disorders.

Non-Alcoholic Options for Drink Lovers

The campaign also aims to cater to customers who relish the taste of beer and cocktails but are choosing to abstain from alcohol during this period. The participation of Tacofino in Dry January humorously acknowledges the challenges of abstaining from alcohol, admitting that maintaining this can be tough beyond the first few weeks.

Supporting Community-Based Mental Health Initiatives

This fundraising effort will directly support community-based mental health initiatives. By offering non-alcoholic versions of popular drinks like Coconut Mint Collins, Tropical Lemonade, House Made Ginger Beer, and Virgin Pina Colada, Tacofino hopes to make Dry January a little more enjoyable for those who love the taste of these beverages. With this move, the restaurant chain demonstrates its commitment to the community and the mental health of its patrons.