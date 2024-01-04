en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Tacofino Joins Dry January, Donating to Mental Health Cause

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:08 pm EST
Tacofino Joins Dry January, Donating to Mental Health Cause

In an inspiring move, Tacofino, a popular restaurant chain with five outlets across Vancouver, has stepped up to participate in Dry January. From January 5 to 31, the restaurant will offer a range of non-alcoholic beverages, including Strange Fellow NEVERtheLESS Non-Alcoholic Pale Ale and a variety of mocktails. This initiative is not only to support those choosing to abstain from alcohol for the month but also to contribute to a broader cause. For each sale of these non-alcoholic drinks, two dollars will be donated to the Coast Mental Health Foundation.

Addressing Wider Societal Problems

This initiative by Tacofino is more than just a nod to the Dry January trend. It addresses a larger societal issue, with approximately 1 in 5 British Columbians currently experiencing mental illness or a substance use disorder, according to Isabela Zabava from the Coast Mental Health Foundation. She expressed appreciation for businesses like Tacofino and Strange Fellows, whose support allows the foundation to offer essential programs and services for those living with mental health and substance use disorders.

Non-Alcoholic Options for Drink Lovers

The campaign also aims to cater to customers who relish the taste of beer and cocktails but are choosing to abstain from alcohol during this period. The participation of Tacofino in Dry January humorously acknowledges the challenges of abstaining from alcohol, admitting that maintaining this can be tough beyond the first few weeks.

Supporting Community-Based Mental Health Initiatives

This fundraising effort will directly support community-based mental health initiatives. By offering non-alcoholic versions of popular drinks like Coconut Mint Collins, Tropical Lemonade, House Made Ginger Beer, and Virgin Pina Colada, Tacofino hopes to make Dry January a little more enjoyable for those who love the taste of these beverages. With this move, the restaurant chain demonstrates its commitment to the community and the mental health of its patrons.

0
Food Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
5 mins ago
Ecovative: Pioneering Mycelium Technology for a Sustainable Future
Ecovative, the brainchild of Eben Bayer and Gavin Mclntyre, is revolutionizing the materials and food industry through its innovative use of mycelium technology. Since its inception in 2007, the company has made significant strides, establishing three farms in New York, Europe, and Canada that utilize their patented technology to grow mycelium as an industrial crop.
Ecovative: Pioneering Mycelium Technology for a Sustainable Future
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Unveils Innovative BLT Hot Dog
24 mins ago
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Unveils Innovative BLT Hot Dog
Imitation Crab: A Deep Dive into its Creation, Taste and Health Implications
27 mins ago
Imitation Crab: A Deep Dive into its Creation, Taste and Health Implications
Halo Top Launches Endorsement Program to Support Goal-Based Resolutions for 2024
7 mins ago
Halo Top Launches Endorsement Program to Support Goal-Based Resolutions for 2024
Organic Bacon Products Recalled over Listeria Contamination Concerns
9 mins ago
Organic Bacon Products Recalled over Listeria Contamination Concerns
Crabs on the Run: A Story of Resilience and Triumph in the Face of Challenges
21 mins ago
Crabs on the Run: A Story of Resilience and Triumph in the Face of Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
El Salvador's Reconciliation Monument Demolished Under Bukele's Command
18 seconds
El Salvador's Reconciliation Monument Demolished Under Bukele's Command
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports
39 seconds
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports
Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Faces Two Misdemeanor Charges
45 seconds
Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Faces Two Misdemeanor Charges
Callaway Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Driven Irons
1 min
Callaway Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Driven Irons
Ontario Healthcare Workers at Breaking Point: Increased Workloads, Staff Shortages, and Morale Crisis
2 mins
Ontario Healthcare Workers at Breaking Point: Increased Workloads, Staff Shortages, and Morale Crisis
Biden Administration Challenges Texas' Immigration Law, SB 4: A Clash over Constitutional Authority
2 mins
Biden Administration Challenges Texas' Immigration Law, SB 4: A Clash over Constitutional Authority
Callaway Unveils 2024 Golf Ball Line: Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft
2 mins
Callaway Unveils 2024 Golf Ball Line: Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft
The Best Gym Shoes for Every Workout: A Comprehensive Review
2 mins
The Best Gym Shoes for Every Workout: A Comprehensive Review
Olympia City Council Vacancy: Six Candidates Advance to Interview Stage
2 mins
Olympia City Council Vacancy: Six Candidates Advance to Interview Stage
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app