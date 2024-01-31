Tachiz Group Unleashes Crystal Boba: A Crunchy Innovation Set to Transform the Boba Industry

The Taiwanese popping boba manufacturer, Tachiz Group, is set to revolutionize the boba industry with the introduction of its innovative product, Crystal Boba. Scheduled for launch in early 2024, Crystal Boba promises a unique eating experience with embedded crystals imparting a delightful crunchy texture. This multisensory innovation marks a significant departure from traditional popping boba, positioning Tachiz Group as a pioneer in the foodservice industry.

Customizable Boba Innovation

Crystal Boba is not just a sensory delight, but also a product of meticulous customization. Tachiz Group has engineered the boba to be tailor-made for food distributors, restaurant chains, and other key players in the foodservice industry. The flavor profile and the thickness of the boba skin can be adjusted to suit specific business needs, thereby offering a product that is as versatile as it is innovative.

Growth and Expansion in Europe

The launch of Crystal Boba comes on the back of Tachiz Group's significant growth in Europe. The company has registered an average annual growth rate of 65% in the region, bolstered by a 20% surge in order volume. This trend is reflective of the increasing global demand for popping boba and juice balls, which is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.70% from 2022 to 2029.

Meeting Consumer Demand with Innovation

Iris Chang, the General Manager of Tachiz Group, emphasized the importance of innovation in meeting evolving consumer preferences. According to Chang, Crystal Boba is a response to the increased demand for unique flavors and textures. The product marries juiciness with crunchiness, offering an extraordinary culinary sensation. Tachiz Group's commitment to using the best natural ingredients, advanced food technologies, and maintaining high product quality standards is evident in this latest offering. With this product, the company merges the world of taste and texture, setting a new standard in the food industry.