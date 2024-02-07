Tabula Rasa and Below Stairs Shine in Top 50 Cocktail Bars List

The esteemed Top 50 Cocktail Bars list, a coveted ranking in the world of mixology, has emerged once again, this time from a grand event at the Underglobe in London. Sponsored by Franklin & Sons, the rankings are the result of careful deliberation by an exclusive academy of industry experts, each with a discerning palate and a keen eye for innovation.

Tabula Rasa: A New Entrant

Making a remarkable debut this year is Tabula Rasa, a bar known for its inventive concoctions and sublime ambiance. Not only did it make the list, but it also clinched the 16th spot, a testament to its exceptional offerings and acclaim within the industry. The team at Tabula Rasa expressed their joy and gratitude on various social media platforms, thanking their loyal patrons and acknowledging the relentless efforts of their dedicated team members.

Below Stairs: Climbing the Ranks and Sustainability Champion

Another establishment that has reason to celebrate is Below Stairs, a Leeds-based bar which has ascended 13 spots to secure the 27th position. More than just a leap in rankings, Below Stairs received the distinguished recognition of 'Sustainable Bar of the Year.' This commendation attests to their unwavering commitment to eco-friendly practices, a trait increasingly appreciated in today's conscientious market.

A Testament to Excellence

The inclusion of Tabula Rasa and Below Stairs in the Top 50 Cocktail Bars list is a testament to their commitment to excellence, creativity, and sustainability in the cocktail industry. It's a reflection of their constant pursuit to push the boundaries of mixology, their dedication to customer service, and their ability to provide an unforgettable experience to their patrons. These accolades serve as a beacon, encouraging other establishments to strive for the same level of excellence and innovation in their offerings.