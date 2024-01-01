Swiggy Records Over 4.8 Lakh Biryani Orders on New Year’s Eve

Indian food delivery giant Swiggy marked an unprecedented culinary milestone on the eve of 2024, with more than 4.8 lakh biryani orders placed on its platform. This surge, representing a peak of 1,244 orders every minute, underscores the evolving landscape of modern celebrations where convenience and variety reign supreme, and food delivery apps like Swiggy are increasingly gaining favor.

Hyderabad’s Love for Biryani

In this gastronomic extravaganza, Hyderabad emerged as the leading city, accounting for nearly one in every four biryani orders. This data bolsters biryani’s status as a celebratory staple and a comfort food in the city, and it sheds light on regional food preferences across India.

Record-breaking Performance

Alongside the biryani boom, Swiggy’s food delivery and Instamart services eclipsed their previous records, with Instamart notching 1.6 times more orders per minute compared to the prior peak. This indicates the rising consumer reliance on such platforms, not just for food but also for essential items, especially during festive occasions.

Biryani and Beyond

On the same night in the previous year, Swiggy delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders and dispatched over 2.5 lakh pizzas across India, suggesting an upward trajectory in the demand for delivery services. CEO Rohit Kapoor expressed delight over the record-breaking performance, demonstrating the company’s operational capacity to handle substantial volumes of orders during peak times.

The New Year’s Eve figures provide an intriguing snapshot of broader market trends and changing consumer behaviors, shaped in part by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. As the clock struck midnight, bringing in 2024, it wasn’t just the biryani that was hot – so too was the Indian food delivery industry.