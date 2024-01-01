en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Swiggy Records Over 4.8 Lakh Biryani Orders on New Year’s Eve

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
Swiggy Records Over 4.8 Lakh Biryani Orders on New Year’s Eve

Indian food delivery giant Swiggy marked an unprecedented culinary milestone on the eve of 2024, with more than 4.8 lakh biryani orders placed on its platform. This surge, representing a peak of 1,244 orders every minute, underscores the evolving landscape of modern celebrations where convenience and variety reign supreme, and food delivery apps like Swiggy are increasingly gaining favor.

Hyderabad’s Love for Biryani

In this gastronomic extravaganza, Hyderabad emerged as the leading city, accounting for nearly one in every four biryani orders. This data bolsters biryani’s status as a celebratory staple and a comfort food in the city, and it sheds light on regional food preferences across India.

Record-breaking Performance

Alongside the biryani boom, Swiggy’s food delivery and Instamart services eclipsed their previous records, with Instamart notching 1.6 times more orders per minute compared to the prior peak. This indicates the rising consumer reliance on such platforms, not just for food but also for essential items, especially during festive occasions.

Biryani and Beyond

On the same night in the previous year, Swiggy delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders and dispatched over 2.5 lakh pizzas across India, suggesting an upward trajectory in the demand for delivery services. CEO Rohit Kapoor expressed delight over the record-breaking performance, demonstrating the company’s operational capacity to handle substantial volumes of orders during peak times.

The New Year’s Eve figures provide an intriguing snapshot of broader market trends and changing consumer behaviors, shaped in part by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. As the clock struck midnight, bringing in 2024, it wasn’t just the biryani that was hot – so too was the Indian food delivery industry.

0
Business Food India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hindustan Unilever Receives Tax Notices Worth Rs 450 Crore

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nigerian Banks Record Significant Growth in 2023, UBA Leads NGX

By Israel Ojoko

Unraveling the 2024 Predictions for Australia's Property Market

By Geeta Pillai

Canada Pension Plan Reform: A New Earnings Ceiling Introduced in 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

China Expresses Confidence in Its Economic Future Amid Global Challeng ...
@Business · 5 mins
China Expresses Confidence in Its Economic Future Amid Global Challeng ...
heart comment 0
Micro Logistics Group Inc. Wins Legal Dispute Over Botched Move

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Micro Logistics Group Inc. Wins Legal Dispute Over Botched Move
Baidu Faces Setback in Live-Streaming Expansion as Joyy Deal Expires

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Baidu Faces Setback in Live-Streaming Expansion as Joyy Deal Expires
2024 X Corp: Unveiling Future-Focused Strategies and Making Waves in Tech Landscape

By Geeta Pillai

2024 X Corp: Unveiling Future-Focused Strategies and Making Waves in Tech Landscape
Middle-Class America’s Rising Curiosity about Wealth Accumulation

By Justice Nwafor

Middle-Class America's Rising Curiosity about Wealth Accumulation
Latest Headlines
World News
Pittsburgh Steelers Secure Crucial Victory, Keep Playoff Dreams Alive
13 seconds
Pittsburgh Steelers Secure Crucial Victory, Keep Playoff Dreams Alive
Imran Khan and PTI Members Disqualified from Pakistan's Upcoming Elections
13 seconds
Imran Khan and PTI Members Disqualified from Pakistan's Upcoming Elections
New Year Ushers in Over 100 Newborns in Gauteng Public Healthcare Facilities
1 min
New Year Ushers in Over 100 Newborns in Gauteng Public Healthcare Facilities
Toronto Gears Up for New Year's Day 2024: Changes in City Services and Major Events
1 min
Toronto Gears Up for New Year's Day 2024: Changes in City Services and Major Events
2024 NHL Winter Classic: A Stage Set for Backups Daccord and Thompson
2 mins
2024 NHL Winter Classic: A Stage Set for Backups Daccord and Thompson
Health Authorities Urge Travelers to Prioritize Health and Safety this Holiday Season
2 mins
Health Authorities Urge Travelers to Prioritize Health and Safety this Holiday Season
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
2 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
UConn Huskies Ready to Roar against DePaul after Rejuvenating Break
2 mins
UConn Huskies Ready to Roar against DePaul after Rejuvenating Break
Young Accrington Girl Dies in Sleep Post-Christmas; Community Rallies to Support Grieving Family
2 mins
Young Accrington Girl Dies in Sleep Post-Christmas; Community Rallies to Support Grieving Family
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
2 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
9 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
13 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
57 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app