en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

sweetFrog Stirs Up Nostalgia with New PB&J Swirl for 2024

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:38 pm EST
sweetFrog Stirs Up Nostalgia with New PB&J Swirl for 2024

In a delightful start to the New Year, sweetFrog, a leading frozen yogurt brand, has announced the introduction of a special PB&J swirl. This new flavor, a unique blend of Peanut Butter and Grape frozen yogurts, is designed to stir up nostalgic emotions while providing a delectable treat for the taste buds.

A Nostalgic Twirl with the PB&J Swirl

Customers are in for a treat with the PB&J swirl, which masterfully combines the creaminess of Peanut Butter frozen yogurt with the fruity goodness of Grape frozen yogurt. The new offering can be further enhanced with toppings of peanuts, grape jelly, and a special peanut butter drizzle. The flavor will be available until March 12, 2024, at participating U.S. sweetFrog stores.

More Than Just a Frozen Yogurt Brand

Considered one of the top frozen yogurt concepts, sweetFrog offers a variety of frozen desserts including ice cream, gelato, and sorbets. With over 250 locations spread across more than 25 states and internationally, the brand provides a family-friendly environment for customers to enjoy their treats. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a part of a rapidly growing franchise conglomerate that boasts nearly 30 restaurant brands and approximately 3,000 locations worldwide.

The Flavors of Nostalgia and Innovation

The senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands, the parent company of sweetFrog, explained that the PB&J swirl aims to provide a harmonious blend of nostalgia and flavor, appealing to customers of all age groups. As sweetFrog continues to innovate and grow, this new flavor is a testament to the brand’s commitment to creating unique and enjoyable experiences for its customers.

0
Food United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
1 min ago
Hit List Bags Top Spot for Best Cheeseburger in Idaho
In the heart of Idaho, where potatoes have long been the culinary crown jewel, a new gastronomic hero is rising to prominence – the classic cheeseburger. Amid the traditional and satisfying options of patties adorned with Swiss, cheddar, or pepper jack cheese, there are also innovative renditions like multi-layered burgers and cheese-infused delights. The essence
Hit List Bags Top Spot for Best Cheeseburger in Idaho
Dayton Ale Trail 2024: A Journey through Local Breweries
10 mins ago
Dayton Ale Trail 2024: A Journey through Local Breweries
Initiative Brewing Co. Unveils Non-DenominationALE: A Barleywine-Style Ale with a Twist
18 mins ago
Initiative Brewing Co. Unveils Non-DenominationALE: A Barleywine-Style Ale with a Twist
Cornas: The Understated Gem of France's Northern Rhone Valley
6 mins ago
Cornas: The Understated Gem of France's Northern Rhone Valley
Riding the Fourth Wave of Coffee: Portland's Pivotal Role
6 mins ago
Riding the Fourth Wave of Coffee: Portland's Pivotal Role
Food Brands Kickstart 2024 With Exciting New Products
7 mins ago
Food Brands Kickstart 2024 With Exciting New Products
Latest Headlines
World News
Sowore Calls for Unity, Criticizes 'Wicked Leaders' and Challenges President Tinubu to Join Marathon
14 seconds
Sowore Calls for Unity, Criticizes 'Wicked Leaders' and Challenges President Tinubu to Join Marathon
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
53 seconds
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
1 min
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
1 min
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
2 mins
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
Potential Transfer of Kansas State's Will Howard Could Reshape College Football Landscape
2 mins
Potential Transfer of Kansas State's Will Howard Could Reshape College Football Landscape
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf Charm Fans with New Year Celebrations and Pickleball Adventures
2 mins
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf Charm Fans with New Year Celebrations and Pickleball Adventures
Kasey McAteer: The Rising Star in Ireland's Football Horizon
3 mins
Kasey McAteer: The Rising Star in Ireland's Football Horizon
Rangers FC Eyes Steven Alzate Amid Contract Uncertainty at Brighton & Hove Albion
3 mins
Rangers FC Eyes Steven Alzate Amid Contract Uncertainty at Brighton & Hove Albion
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
18 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
60 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app