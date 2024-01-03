sweetFrog Stirs Up Nostalgia with New PB&J Swirl for 2024

In a delightful start to the New Year, sweetFrog, a leading frozen yogurt brand, has announced the introduction of a special PB&J swirl. This new flavor, a unique blend of Peanut Butter and Grape frozen yogurts, is designed to stir up nostalgic emotions while providing a delectable treat for the taste buds.

A Nostalgic Twirl with the PB&J Swirl

Customers are in for a treat with the PB&J swirl, which masterfully combines the creaminess of Peanut Butter frozen yogurt with the fruity goodness of Grape frozen yogurt. The new offering can be further enhanced with toppings of peanuts, grape jelly, and a special peanut butter drizzle. The flavor will be available until March 12, 2024, at participating U.S. sweetFrog stores.

More Than Just a Frozen Yogurt Brand

Considered one of the top frozen yogurt concepts, sweetFrog offers a variety of frozen desserts including ice cream, gelato, and sorbets. With over 250 locations spread across more than 25 states and internationally, the brand provides a family-friendly environment for customers to enjoy their treats. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a part of a rapidly growing franchise conglomerate that boasts nearly 30 restaurant brands and approximately 3,000 locations worldwide.

The Flavors of Nostalgia and Innovation

The senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands, the parent company of sweetFrog, explained that the PB&J swirl aims to provide a harmonious blend of nostalgia and flavor, appealing to customers of all age groups. As sweetFrog continues to innovate and grow, this new flavor is a testament to the brand’s commitment to creating unique and enjoyable experiences for its customers.