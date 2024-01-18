Sweet Tomatoes Makes a Comeback in Tucson

Sweet Tomatoes, the salad buffet restaurant, is making a comeback in Tucson, Arizona, after its launch was thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eastside location, nestled at 6202 E. Broadway Blvd near East Broadway Boulevard and South Wilmot Road, is all set to welcome back its patrons with an appealingly remodeled interior.

A Fresh Start

Although previously operating under the moniker Souplantation in Southern California, Sweet Tomatoes has a new lease on life, courtesy of its co-owners, Perpetual Capital Partners and the Garden Fresh Restaurant Corporation. The latter, despite filing for federal bankruptcy protection in 2016 and closing all its restaurants during the pandemic, is not letting past setbacks impede the revival of Sweet Tomatoes.

Overcoming Challenges

The journey hasn't been smooth. The restaurant had to grapple with the economic implications of a global pandemic, a change in ownership, and a significant remodeling of its interior. Yet, these challenges have only paved the way for an even stronger comeback.

Particularly noteworthy is the revival of the Broadway location. A change in ownership signals a new beginning for this establishment in the Tucson community.